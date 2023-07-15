The Abraham deal deserves a special envoy, not more red tape

First, the good news: Two and a half years after taking office, the Biden administration has finally done just that. appointed a senior official to focus on the advancement of Abrahamic covenants — the series of historic agreements normalizing relations between Israel and four Arab states that former President Donald Trump brokered in late 2020. The official, Daniel Shapiro, is a diplomat and noted Middle East expert who served as President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Israel.

The not so good news? Instead of elevating Shapiro as President Joe Biden’s special envoy, how many in Congress are looking to do, the administration instead buried Shapiro in red tape. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment via tweet (apparently it didn’t even deserve an official press release). The tweet does not explicitly describe the chain of command, but Blinken’s press conference that day made it clear that Shapiro will not report directly to Biden or even Blinken, but rather to the assistant secretary of state for Middle Eastern affairs — one of the State Department. six regional offices.

This is a far cry from the fully authorized messenger that Congress has been pushing for. IN lEGISLATION approved last month by an overwhelming bipartisan majority, the US House of Representatives authorized the creation of a special envoy at the State Department who would be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate, report directly to the Secretary of State State and would be charged with coordinating across the US government on issues related to the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords.

None of these outward signs of bureaucratic weight seem to apply to Shapiro’s work as senior adviser on regional integration. Too bad. Not so much because it will prevent Shapiro from making a significant contribution. He is a gifted diplomat with depth experience both in Israel and in the Arab world. He has strong personal relationships with Biden, Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan from their years together in the Obama administration. But his subordinate status in the battered bureaucratic order will almost certainly make his job more difficult than it might have been otherwise.

It’s also a missed opportunity for Biden. There have been lingering doubts about his willingness to invest in what was ultimately the crowning diplomatic success of his predecessor. Indeed, during Biden’s first months in office, he and his team seemed to go out of their way to squander the diplomatic momentum that Trump inherited. Senior Biden aide CALLED IN question political and military commitment Trump had the agreements signed. They followed a campaign that seemed tailor-made for him antagonize the most influential country in the Arab world, Saudi Arabia. And don’t forget the absurd lengths that Biden’s State Department spokesman went to in the spring of 2021 to AVOID even saying the words “Abraham’s Covenants.”

Granted, the administration has made significant strides to make up for its early mistakes. it established THE I2U2 process, a new framework for economic projects that brings India together with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. In early 2022, the administration helped EAST THE Negev Forum — a series of ministerial meetings and multilateral working groups where Israel and some of its peace partners hope to address pressing shared challenges in areas from health care to water and food security. And after several fits and starts, the administration has finally shown signs becoming serious about stabilizing its relations with Saudi Arabia and forgery peace between Riyadh and Jerusalem.

Appointing a presidential envoy for the Abraham Accords would have been an important opportunity for Biden to demonstrate his commitment to building on Trump’s most significant diplomatic achievement and to address lingering questions about the priority he contributes to the advancement of Arab-Israeli peace. That’s why it was one of the main recommendations we made in one REPORT for the Jewish Institute for America’s National Security in January 2022. A presidential envoy would have created a focal point within the US government dedicated to coordinating the broad activities of multiple agencies involved in the political, economic and security aspects of normalization . It would also have provided an authoritative address in Washington, where all those interested in making peace with Israel could go with confidence that they were talking to someone with the ear of the president and his top aides.

There is still a real chance that Congress could force Biden’s hand on the special envoy position. A staff member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee told one of us that there is bipartisan support in the Senate for legislation like the House-passed bill. This would have the unfortunate consequence of reinforcing the narrative that Biden’s support for the Abraham Accords has been half-hearted at best, and that he should pull back on taking the necessary steps to seize today’s historic opportunity to create peace in the Middle East.

Ambassador Shapiro is the right man for the job. Now Biden needs to make sure the job is one he’s set up for maximum success.

John Hannah is the Randi and Charles Wax Senior Fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. He served as national security adviser to US Vice President Dick Cheney. Morgan Viña is vice president of government affairs at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. She previously served as Chief of Staff to the US Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Nikki R. Haley.