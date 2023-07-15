International
The Abraham deal deserves a special envoy, not more red tape
First, the good news: Two and a half years after taking office, the Biden administration has finally done just that. appointed a senior official to focus on the advancement of Abrahamic covenants — the series of historic agreements normalizing relations between Israel and four Arab states that former President Donald Trump brokered in late 2020. The official, Daniel Shapiro, is a diplomat and noted Middle East expert who served as President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Israel.
The not so good news? Instead of elevating Shapiro as President Joe Biden’s special envoy, how many in Congress are looking to do, the administration instead buried Shapiro in red tape. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment via tweet (apparently it didn’t even deserve an official press release). The tweet does not explicitly describe the chain of command, but Blinken’s press conference that day made it clear that Shapiro will not report directly to Biden or even Blinken, but rather to the assistant secretary of state for Middle Eastern affairs — one of the State Department. six regional offices.
This is a far cry from the fully authorized messenger that Congress has been pushing for. IN lEGISLATION approved last month by an overwhelming bipartisan majority, the US House of Representatives authorized the creation of a special envoy at the State Department who would be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate, report directly to the Secretary of State State and would be charged with coordinating across the US government on issues related to the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords.
None of these outward signs of bureaucratic weight seem to apply to Shapiro’s work as senior adviser on regional integration. Too bad. Not so much because it will prevent Shapiro from making a significant contribution. He is a gifted diplomat with depth experience both in Israel and in the Arab world. He has strong personal relationships with Biden, Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan from their years together in the Obama administration. But his subordinate status in the battered bureaucratic order will almost certainly make his job more difficult than it might have been otherwise.
It’s also a missed opportunity for Biden. There have been lingering doubts about his willingness to invest in what was ultimately the crowning diplomatic success of his predecessor. Indeed, during Biden’s first months in office, he and his team seemed to go out of their way to squander the diplomatic momentum that Trump inherited. Senior Biden aide CALLED IN question political and military commitment Trump had the agreements signed. They followed a campaign that seemed tailor-made for him antagonize the most influential country in the Arab world, Saudi Arabia. And don’t forget the absurd lengths that Biden’s State Department spokesman went to in the spring of 2021 to AVOID even saying the words “Abraham’s Covenants.”
Granted, the administration has made significant strides to make up for its early mistakes. it established THE I2U2 process, a new framework for economic projects that brings India together with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. In early 2022, the administration helped EAST THE Negev Forum — a series of ministerial meetings and multilateral working groups where Israel and some of its peace partners hope to address pressing shared challenges in areas from health care to water and food security. And after several fits and starts, the administration has finally shown signs becoming serious about stabilizing its relations with Saudi Arabia and forgery peace between Riyadh and Jerusalem.
Appointing a presidential envoy for the Abraham Accords would have been an important opportunity for Biden to demonstrate his commitment to building on Trump’s most significant diplomatic achievement and to address lingering questions about the priority he contributes to the advancement of Arab-Israeli peace. That’s why it was one of the main recommendations we made in one REPORT for the Jewish Institute for America’s National Security in January 2022. A presidential envoy would have created a focal point within the US government dedicated to coordinating the broad activities of multiple agencies involved in the political, economic and security aspects of normalization . It would also have provided an authoritative address in Washington, where all those interested in making peace with Israel could go with confidence that they were talking to someone with the ear of the president and his top aides.
There is still a real chance that Congress could force Biden’s hand on the special envoy position. A staff member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee told one of us that there is bipartisan support in the Senate for legislation like the House-passed bill. This would have the unfortunate consequence of reinforcing the narrative that Biden’s support for the Abraham Accords has been half-hearted at best, and that he should pull back on taking the necessary steps to seize today’s historic opportunity to create peace in the Middle East.
Ambassador Shapiro is the right man for the job. Now Biden needs to make sure the job is one he’s set up for maximum success.
John Hannah is the Randi and Charles Wax Senior Fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. He served as national security adviser to US Vice President Dick Cheney. Morgan Viña is vice president of government affairs at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. She previously served as Chief of Staff to the US Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Nikki R. Haley.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/international/4097555-the-abraham-accords-deserve-a-special-envoy-not-more-bureaucracy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood actors on strike after failed contract talks
- Chandrayaan 3 Launch | Silicon Valley Indian CEOs Delighted
- The Abraham deal deserves a special envoy, not more red tape
- North Dakota: Shooting in North Dakota: Officer killed, suspect dead and 2 police officers injured
- Jokowi: The atmosphere of the political year is not yet clear
- In Hollywood, strikes are only part of the problem
- Marketa Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon: Tennis is crazy
- Josh Freed: Now that my mustache is in, is it time to chart a new course?
- Keep in touch with China from Brainport
- Tens of millions of people battle record temperatures as heat waves sweep the world
- The European Union Deals with a Political Earthquake as Member States Move to the Right | world | News
- Hunter Biden’s attorney sends cease-and-desist letter to Trump regarding social media attacks