World and International News – July 15, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as part of the French National Day celebrations as the guest of honour. PM Modi, who is in France on a two-day official visit, also attended a meeting of the India-France CEO Forum along with Macron.

French National Day, or Bastille Day, holds a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations. 2. Prime Minister Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest award by H.H. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republicans of France. 3. Two major components of the NISAR satellite have been combined to create a single spacecraft in Bengaluru, India. Set to launch in early 2024, NISAR, short for the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, is being jointly developed by NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization, or ISRO, to track movements of land and ice surfaces. of the Earth in extremely fine detail. 4. US Senate Committee passes resolution recognizing Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India. The legislation reaffirms that the US recognizes the McMahon Line as the international border between China and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. 5. European Parliament urges India to act immediately to end violence in Manipur: India reacts strongly to the resolution, calling the move unacceptable and reflective of a colonial mindset. 6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French aerospace engineer Thomas Pesquet in Paris and also met global CEO of Chanel Leena Nair in Paris on Friday. 7. India repatriated 18 Pakistani nationals through the Attari-Wagah border, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said on Friday. WORLD NEWS 1. US: The Food and Drug Administration approved a birth control pill to be sold over the counter for the first time in the United States. 2. Nepal’s aviation regulator has banned helicopters from conducting “non-essential” flights, including sight-seeing flights, for two months after a deadly crash in the Everest region left six people dead. 3. Google launches ChatGPT rival Bard in the European Union, Brazil and several other countries. 4. Thai leader Pita Limjaroenrat loses the vote to become prime minister. He was unopposed in Thursday’s race, but could not get the necessary support from Thailand’s 749-member bicameral legislature, with a flurry of abstentions and votes against him. 5. Ongoing outbreaks of bird flu in animals are raising concerns about potential risks to humans, according to a joint statement issued by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Organization. for Animal Health (WOAH). 6. A missing Aeolus spacecraft, which is about the size of a car, is expected to crash into Earth within weeks, the European Space Agency (ESA) said. ESA added that the satellite is running out of fuel and falling towards Earth at a speed of 1 km/day. ESA will reportedly try to guide the spacecraft to a distant area. 7. The US Department of Education has announced that it will forgive $39 billion in student loans, a move expected to benefit 8,04,000 borrowers. To join the daily news send request

