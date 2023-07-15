After two weeks off, Iowa’s congressional delegation is back in the swing of things in Washington. Lawmakers focused on restrictions on foreign land ownership, foreign lobbying, spending by the agriculture secretary and more.

Iowa lawmakers pay attention to CRP grazing land

Citing back-to-back years of drought, the Iowa delegation sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack requesting emergency grazing permits on Conservation Reserve Program land.

Along with drought conditions, delegates mention derechos, floods, inflation and rising interest rates.

This drought has severely affected our pastures and limited our grazing capacity paper, signed by all six of Iowa’s federal delegates, said. Additionally, dry conditions have reduced new grass production. Without adequate forage, producers are forced to make production decisions such as selling part of the herd they have spent years and sometimes generations building. It’s a harsh reality of farming, but the USDA can help.

A July 6 report indicated that much of Iowa was experiencing at least moderate drought.

“Extreme weather has not only destroyed our crops, such as corn and soybean fields, but it has also affected our cattle farmers, who are wondering how their cows will feed on dry pastures,” said Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

The letter also requests that Vilsack be prepared to open emergency grass to eligible drought-stricken counties after the primary nesting season ends.

Feenstra, Hinson aim to avoid foreign ownership of US land

According to news release from Feenstra’s office.

American farmland belongs to the period of American farmers, Feenstra said in the press release. For the sake of our national, energy, and food security, we cannot allow China, or any other foreign adversary, to buy up our fertile farmland, prevent our young producers from planting roots, or jeopardize our supply chains. agricultural.

The bill would increase government control over land purchases and put up barriers against land purchases by foreign buyers by allowing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) more oversight.

The legislation would allow the USDA secretary a vote in CFIUS reviews of farmland transactions and agricultural biotechnology transactions with foreign buyers.

(The Chinese Communist Party) isn’t buying up U.S. farmland randomly — it’s a deliberate effort to exert control over our food supply and gain easier access to military sites,” Hinson said in a statement. news release.

Feenstra’s fight against foreign farmland purchases has been a major thrust of his agenda, as he has introduced several pieces of legislation on the subject, including an amendment to a House energy package that restricted Chinese companies from buying land. agricultural to host renewable energy projects.

Grassley wants oversight of the KKK

Senator Chuck Grassley wants to add more criteria to the USDA Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) spending process to limit wasteful spending.

Grassley and a group of colleagues said there should be more congressional oversight of CCC funding, and they proposed legislation to do so.

I am concerned that the CCC is in danger of becoming a weak fund for politically driven pet projects, Grassley said in a news release. When it comes to agricultural spending, we need to separate the wheat from the chaff. US dollars should only go to programs that are specifically authorized by Congress.

The legislation would prevent the USDA, the secretary of agriculture, and the CCC from spending money through the CCC that was not under the direction of Congress. The legislation would also prevent the CCC from borrowing money without congressional authorization.

The CCC funds specific programs implemented by Congress and is managed by a board of directors under the direction of the secretary of agriculture.

Grassley introduced the legislation along with Republican senators Roger Marshall of Kansas and Mike Braun of Indiana.

Grassley continues the fight against foreign lobbyists

Grassley, less than a month after unanimously passing two foreign lobbying bills through the Senate, has introduced another piece of bipartisan legislation addressing the topic.

The legislation — the Retroactive Foreign Agents Registration Act — would close a loophole in the Foreign Agents Registration Act that allowed lobbyists working for foreign governments to resign and face no penalties, according to Grassley’s office .

If an individual works to influence policy on behalf of foreign interests, there should be no loophole that allows them to avoid disclosure of their efforts, Grassley said in a news release. Foreign agents who do not register while on duty must clean and wash the grease from their hands even after they leave work.

The legislation “would clarify that individuals who have not registered their previous employment as foreign agents have a continuing obligation to register even after they cease to act on behalf of a foreign principal,” according to the release.

Grassley introduced the legislation along with Senator Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan. Peters also co-sponsored two bills that passed unanimously last month.

Hinson, Grassley introduce legislation for more funding to prevent stillbirths

Citing a shocking stillbirth rate, Hinson, along with North Carolina Rep. Alma Adams, a Democrat, introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at preventing stillbirths.

On the Senate side, Grassley and a group of bipartisan colleagues introduced the same legislation.

Identical pieces of legislation would add stillbirth prevention activities and research as an allowable use of funds through the Social Security Act’s Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant.

Given the advanced technologies and treatments we have today, the high rate of stillbirths occurring in our country is indefensible,” Grassley said in a press release. “Stillbirths are devastating losses experienced by many families and those are often avoidable.”

Improving access to maternal care especially in rural areas where women may have to drive an hour or more to see an OB-GYN is critical to preventing stillbirths and reducing maternal mortality, Hinson said in A news release.

Hinson’s call for improved access to maternal care comes the same week that Gov. Kim Reynolds signed one the law that restricts most abortionsa law that some lawmakers and OB-GYN students said would decreasing access to maternal health care in the state.

Feenstra fights for foreign refrigerators

Feenstra introduced bipartisan legislation to direct the USDA to negotiate contracts to improve infrastructure construction in new and emerging foreign markets.

The legislation aims to help more effectively ship perishable goods, many of which are produced in Iowa, such as beef, chicken, turkey, pork, grains and specialty crops, around the world.

Meeting with Iowa farmers and producers on my two-year, 36-country tour, I hear again and again that opening up new export markets for agricultural goods is vital to our farm economy and rural highways in the 4th District. Congress, Feenstra said in a news release. However, without robust market development and critical infrastructure, our producers are significantly limited in their ability to export their high-quality products worldwide.

The legislation would provide $1 million annually for the next four years to provide needs assessments, training and other technical assistance. IN invoice text.

Grassley threatens deadline for Bureau of Prisons director

Grassley introduced legislation to remove the attorney general’s duty to appoint the director of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), and instead give the power to the president and require Senate approval.

The bill would also limit the director to a single 10-year term.

The director of the Bureau of Prisons directs thousands of employees and spends a massive budget, Grassley said in one news release. It’s a big deal with even bigger consequences if mismanagement or abuse gets into the system. Making the BOP director a Senate-confirmed position would bring needed transparency and accountability to the federal prison system.

The bipartisan legislation was introduced along with Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Mike Lee of Utah, John Cornyn of Texas, Marco Rubio of Florida, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Braun of Indiana as well as independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Senator Jon Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia.