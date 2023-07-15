FIU immerses students and participants in disaster response simulation | FIU news





th The annual disaster field course simulation in an effort to train more than 120 participants, including students and individuals from participating agencies and non-governmental organizations, on how to coordinate a disaster response. The simulation will continue through July 17, 2023, at FIU’s Biscayne Bay campus and will take participants through the phases of a disaster operation. today, Academy for International Disaster Preparedness (AIDP) at FIU started his 8thThe annual disaster field course simulation in an effort to train more than 120 participants, including students and individuals from participating agencies and non-governmental organizations, on how to coordinate a disaster response. The simulation will continue through July 17, 2023, at FIU’s Biscayne Bay campus and will take participants through the phases of a disaster operation. “As one of the nation’s largest public universities and top 15 in innovation, FIU is committed to continuously improving disaster response within our communities locally and globally,” said Javier I. Marques, Executive Director of AIDP, Vice President for Operations. and FIU Security and Chief of Staff. “With the support of the President Dr. Kenneth A. Jessell, Provost Elizabeth M. Bejar, our leadership team, and Dean Tomás R. Guilarte, our FIU provides hands-on training that helps build and empower leaders in disaster management to provide innovative solutions and provide tremendous value to communities around the world.” The simulation transported participants into the aftermath of Hurricane Marcia, a fictional Category 5 hurricane that devastated the Caribbean, a region that has been hit by hurricanes in recent years. After setting up camp, participants worked together with participating government agencies, companies and non-governmental organizations to survey the damage of affected communities and identify humanitarian needs. Participants utilized assets commonly used in similar situations, such as helicopters and naval vessels, to help cross hard-to-reach areas. “We learn through active disasters, and through this simulation, FIU and our partners are preparing participants to succeed in the evolving world of disaster management,” said Dulce Suarez, AIDP Assistant Director. “With natural and man-made disasters on the rise, disaster management professionals must be ready at all times.” Suarez adds that the simulation helps build skills that can lead to more coordinated response efforts in the field. Participating agencies include the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), US Coast Guard, City of Miami Fire Rescue, Miami Fire Rescue Miami-Dade, Miami-Dade Police Department, Florida Department of Health, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue Department, Air Rescue Unit, DHL and participating NGOs such as Food For The Poor and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) .



“Participation in these disaster scenarios is essential for our operators at the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department,” said Freddy Ramirez, Chief of Public Safety and Emergency Response and Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department . “The more we practice and train, the better we get. We can’t wait for a disaster to come to learn on the job. You always have to learn, you always have to prepare and make adjustments.” AIDP offers the Simulation in Disaster Field Course through its 11-month degree program, delivered in person or online, to help develop and enhance the skills of disaster practitioners and those interested in entering the field of management of disasters. The program is ranked fourth by Best Accredited Colleges and second by OnlineMastersDegree.com. The program has graduated over 300 students since 2015. “FIU’s disaster management program taught me lessons that I was able to apply immediately after graduation,” said AIDP student Nitza Dominguez. “The skills gained allowed me to develop my agency’s response plan to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to address the safety and well-being of personnel working on the Surfside building collapse, and to deploy with the All Hazards Incident Management Team of Region SE 7 (AHIMT) for Hurricane Ian.”

