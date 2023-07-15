Growing wildfires prompt nearly 70 evacuation orders, alerts across B.C





The number of wildfires in British Columbia continues to rise amid the ongoing drought, and federal aid including military resources is on the way. Maps from the BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Management BC show nearly 70 fire-related alerts and evacuation orders as of Saturday morning. While wildfire activity was mostly concentrated in northeastern BC earlier this season, most visible flames are now clustered in the Bulkley-Nechako and Cariboo regions of the central Interior, between Prince George and Terrace. BC’s drought bulletin also shows almost the entire province is experiencing drought conditions of at least Level 3 out of five, with the Fort Nelson Basin in the northeast, the Bulkley Basin and all of Vancouver Island classified at the most severe level. Bowinn Ma, BC’s minister of emergency management and climate preparedness, says federal personnel will work alongside about 2,000 crew members with the BC Wildfire Service as they battle about 380 fires burning across the province. Canada’s emergency preparedness minister, Bill Blair, announced the aid on Friday after Ma made the request on Thursday. The Davis Lake fire is now 150 acres and is considered out of control. (BC Wildfire Service) 20 notable fires The number of highly visible, threatening or potentially damaging “prominent fires” has risen to 20 from 17 on Friday. According to BCWS, a wildfire in the Lower Mainland North of Mission is now burning out of control. The 150-acre Davis Lake fire was discovered on July 5, but is no longer contained by suppression efforts. Meanwhile, a 1.5-hectare fire near Pitt Lake in Pitt Meadows is now considered under control, the service said. Both flames have been very visible to residents of the Lower Mainland in recent days. On Friday afternoon, BC’s transportation ministry asked drivers not to stop on highways or roads to look at the fires, which can be “a visual distraction” and impair visibility, it said in a Tweet. #Fires visible from #BCHwys it can be a visual distraction and greatly affect visibility. Motorists are reminded not to stop on the road to view or photograph the fires. Journey through the fires BC:https://t.co/vGw2bG0W8h BC Wildfire Map:https://t.co/WN6JpmyX04 pic.twitter.com/NOQGlBTNcL –@DriveBC An update from BCWS posted Thursday shows fires have burned about 12,300 square kilometers of forest land so far this season, eclipsing the 10-year average of about 760 for the same time of year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/wildfires-rising-in-bc-july-15-1.6908093 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos