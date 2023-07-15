Book your place now on Lancashire’s HAF summer programme





Families are now able to book places for children at one of the many Holiday Activities and Food Clubs (HAF) running across Lancashire over the summer holidays.

The HAF program provides four hours of activities a day, including a meal, during the four days of the school holiday. The next holiday activities and food program will take place in the summer from July 24th to September 1st. Almost 12,000 children took part in a HAF club last summer, which is 32% of all children on Free School Meals higher than the national average of 26%. More than 200 clubs offered a diverse range of activities, including football, tennis, rugby, gymnastics, athletics, runners, basketball, swimming, rowing, canoeing and fishing. Children were also involved with dance, drama and art groups, music, DJ, computer coding and games, forest school and cooking. To get a free place on the HAF programme, your family must qualify for free school meals, although some children may qualify for a place using discretionary criteria. County Councilor Cosima Towneley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for children and families, said: “The activities offered through the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) program will help boost self-esteem, improve wellbeing, with a strong focus on fun and friendship. “HAF is there to ensure all children stay active, eat a nutritious meal, learn new skills to make new friends in a safe and fun environment. “I would encourage families to check out what’s on in your area and consider reserving a spot when they’re invited.” If you are not sure if you qualify for a place on the HAF programme, ask your child’s school. For more information, including how to reserve your seat, visit: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/children-education-families/school-holiday-activities/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.lancashire.gov.uk/news/book-your-free-place-now-on-lancashires-summer-haf-programme The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos