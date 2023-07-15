GAO: Less than 25% of federal office space used

Federal office buildings are largely empty as telecommuting is widely used by agency workers, the Government Accountability Office found in a new review.

The Congressional Oversight Office shared its findings with members of a House Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee on Thursday. David Marroni, acting director of the GAO’s physical infrastructure team, said the federal government has a unique opportunity in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic to reevaluate how much office space it really needs.

Marroni’s testimony included the preliminary results of a GAO report focused on federal use of office space. Twenty-four agencies including the EPA and the Departments of Energy and Interior were surveyed during one week each of the first three months of this year. The GAO found that 17 of those agencies reported that less than 25 percent of their office space was being used.

Underutilization of buildings has significant costs owed to the government and American taxpayers, Marroni told the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management. It costs billions of dollars each year to operate, maintain and lease these buildings.

Marroni also said some federal building use issues predate the pandemic. The agency’s offices were built before technological advances allowed their staff to do more work with fewer employees and are not optimally configured for today’s workplace, he added.

In one case, the GAO found that even if an agency called all its employees into the office for a day, it would be two-thirds full. For these reasons, federal property management has been on the high-risk congressional watchdog list for 20 years, according to Marroni. However, agencies have also embraced telecommuting flexibilities at a higher rate since the pandemic, with more employees working from home rather than in the office.

Speaking at Thursday’s hearing, Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), chairman of the subcommittees, said taxpayers are paying for the 75 percent of federal office space that remains unused.

The taxpayer is literally paying to keep the lights on even when no one is home, Perry said in his opening statement. If this trend is any indication of space utilization in leased space, we are wasting literally billions of dollars every year.

The congressman added, I have been confident that if the agencies are not using their space, they should give it up, they should give it up.

Vacant federal office space also carries environmental costs considering the energy used to run the buildings results in pollution emissions as well as dampens the local economy, Marroni said in a podcast accompanying the GAO report.

Some of the restaurants are closed, some of the dry cleaners, other basic goods and services are not being sold right now because the federal workers are not there, Marroni said.

Consolidating into fewer buildings would benefit local economies in these areas, he added, because, again, you have more workers to buy things, but you can also put some of these buildings away if they’re no longer needed for larger uses. good.

Meanwhile, more federal workers are heading to the office as the federal government responds to the pandemic.

Also on Thursday, the EPA shared his updated work environment plan with staff. Agency managers and supervisors will be in the office more often, with staff work gradually increasing in the coming months, but staff telecommuting and remote work schedules remain unaffected by the plan.

IN a video sent to EPA employees, Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe said the agency heard loud and clear that they wanted to keep workplace flexibility. She said the EPA had adapted to a hybrid working model and that many physical processes, such as printing letters and signing documents, had now gone digital.

It’s hard to remember those days sometimes, McCabe said. Many of these changes are very positive and have increased productivity, reduced costs, and been necessary for EPA to remain competitive with the private sector and other federal agencies.