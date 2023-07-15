International
Why investors may want to limit international market exposure
Investors may want to reduce international exposure now and stick with domestic court.
According to Main Management CEO Kim Arthur, global markets will struggle significantly due to the softening of the greenback.
“One of the highest predictive factors for [the] The future performance of international stocks versus U.S. stocks is what the U.S. dollar does,” Arthur told CNBC’s “ETF Edge” this week. “From 2011 to 2022, the dollar was in a straight bull market, so you would to lose in international shares no. no matter what you’ve done.”
Friday, US dollar index has reached the lowest level in 15 months. It comes about 10 months after hitting a 10-year high.
“The dollar peaked last September, okay? So you have to have an opinion on where the dollar is going. We personally think the dollar is going down,” Arthur said.
Arthur, who was head of Bank of America’s institutional sales and trading department, believes the dollar will eventually return to a period of strength.
“We are way ahead of the rest of the world in terms of fighting inflation. Our inflation numbers are lower than the rest of the world. Our interest rates are higher than the rest of the world,” Arthur said. . “So what does that mean? This is a perfect setup where we’re going to cut rates before the rest of the world. And that difference leads to a stronger dollar.”
ETF Action founding partner Mike Akins cites another market dynamic that could hurt global stocks: strong appetite for US mega-cap tech stocks.
“You see more and more flows that continue to go into U.S. stocks. Very little money is going into the international market. And it just kind of builds up,” Akins said. “I’m not sure what the catalyst is, other than to say it has to start with the big names: Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Teslanow Google [Alphabet]. Those names are creating this multiple expansion for the broader S&P 500 because they make up such a large percentage of it. That’s where the catalysts will have to be to see value return, to see international return [and] to see the return to development”.
As of Friday’s close, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has increased by 8% this year. In the meantime, S&P 500 has increased by 17%.
