The Albany native brings back gold from international wrestling competitions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) – The City of Good Life has produced an international wrestling champion.
18-year-old Gabriel Arnold represented the United States at the U20 Pan American Games and brought home the gold medal in Albany.
In a race with 17 countries competing for the gold medal, the Albany native won first place in Santiago, Chile. He beat competitors from countries like Canada, Brazil and Argentina.
Instead of the national tour where we just have people from all over the state, or all over the country, I should say, now we have people from completely different countries like Venezuela, Peru, Mexico, Canada. Like I said first, just from all over America, Gabriel said.
The journey began in 2017 with the then 12-year-old Gabriel fresh off winning the USA Greco-Roman National Championship title. Today, he holds the Gold Medal for the Western Hemisphere.
Just getting a chance to represent the country as a whole and getting the opportunity to do that has been surreal, to say the least. “The journey that I’ve been on so far, it’s just been crazy starting in a small town in Albany,” Arnold said.
Arnold says that Phil Arnold, his former trainer, who is also his father, has also played a big role in his life. Phil and a group of friends started the Alpha Omega Wrestling Club on Dawson Road, where Gabriel and other students in the City of the Good Life were introduced to the sport.
Village Green Shopping Center is where it all started. And we started with the idea of being able to help kids in the Albany area fall in love and learn wrestling. So it was kind of a necessity, and there were so many kids who went through that and had really good wrestling careers, Phil said.
Gabriel says that returning the gold to Albany was not enough. He now has a plan to go to the Olympics in 2024.
Winning first place at The Pan AM Games is an achievement and testament to what can be produced in a small town like Albany. Gabriel defeated competitors from Venezuela and beyond.
The Pan American Games are used as Olympic qualifiers. At this level, national champions from each country in the Western Hemisphere compete in games against each other for the title of Pan American Champion.
Now, Gabriel is using his love to push it to 2024.
As I have grown older, my love for sports has grown more and more. I think that’s what constantly pushes me to higher and higher levels, only my love and only you know the pleasure I have in doing this. I’ve kind of set my sights on that, I’d like to be an Olympic champion for the United States and for Albany in 2024, so that’s kind of the goal that I’ve set in my head and I’m going to see how I can make that happen. happen
Gabriel’s mother, Elizabeth Arnold, says she loves watching her son grow in his love of the sport and supports his goals wherever they take him.
This is God’s plan for his life. Just watching him has been amazing and seeing him compete in Chille internationally, which is surreal as he said. And I’m interesting and he’s one of those kids who sets goals and he doesn’t just set them, he works really hard to go after the goals he sets. Elizabeth said.
Phil says kids in Albany can be successful in any field once they put their mind to it.
Kids in Albany, Georgia are in a box either playing football or basketball, but there are other sports and other opportunities out there, especially for our kids who want to go after that and follow their dreams. And Gabes is just one example of that, Phil said.
