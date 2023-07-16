International
International News: Team USA Posts 7-0 Run-Rule Win Over Great Britain To Punch Ticket To WBSC World Cup XVII 2024 Final
The following update is courtesy of USA Softball
WBSC World Cup Group A: Playoff Round Roundup | Saturday, July 15
USA 7, UK 0
After two canceled games and a six-hour rain delay, the US Women’s National Team (WNT) rallied for a final victory in XVII World Cup Group A event, beating Great Britain in a 7-0 rule to punch their ticket to the World Cup Finals held in Italy from July 15-21, 2024.
Originally scheduled to conclude the Opening Round yesterday with two matches against Great Britain and Ireland, rain in the Dublin area saw the day cut short with the top four teams finalized based on win-loss records over the first two days of the tournament.
USA and Great Britain met in match no. 1 vs. 2, while Chinese Taipei and Australia finished the Opening Round at No. 3 and no. 4. Team USA wins Great Britain faces the winner of game no. 3 against No. 4 for second place in the Final.
With a trip to the 2024 World Cup XVII finals on the line, USA and Great Britain kicked off action at 8am IST before being forced into a six-hour rain delay after three-and-a-half games.
of World Cup Finals will take place on July 15-21, 2024, and will feature the top two teams from each Group event (Group A, Group B, Group C) in addition to the two wild card selections. For more information, visitwbsc.org.
Taking advantage of the first three innings before a rainout, the Eagles got on the board early thanks to a big swing by Ali Aguilar that sent a ball deep over the right field fence to put the USA on top, 2-0. Team USA tried to extend its lead in the bottom of the third, but rain interrupted the game with the bases loaded and Jocelyn Hello up to the stick.
Returning to the field at 16:00 IST, Great Britain’s defense escaped the bases-loaded threat with a beautiful ground ball for the third inning, followed by quiet at-bats from both teams through the fourth. . The Eagles weren’t quiet for long, though, as a five-run fifth quickly changed the momentum and sealed the run-rule victory.
Aguilar once again sparked the U.S. – this time with a leadoff walk – followed by three-straight singles from Kiki Milloy, Sahvanna Jaquish and Alo to score two.
Maya Brady followed up the rally with a double to left field to score once Baylee Klinger stepped in for a sac bunt for an RBI of her own — putting the Eagles within one run of the international run rule.
Once again stepping into the fold for the offense of the US, Hannah Flippen came in with the bases loaded and sent a deep fly to center field that allowed another run to score for the 7-0 run rule.
Carda Alley took control in the circle, fanning seven UK hits through five innings while allowing just one hit. Undeterred by the rain delay, Carda started the game with three K’s in the first three innings before returning six hours later in fine form with four more K’s.
Game Notes:
Today’s win marks Team USA’s fourth straight way to earn its spot in the XVII WBSC World Cup Finalswith the Opening Round wins against Chinese Taipei (5-0), Botswana (15-0) and Australia (1-0).
Leading the U.S. offense in its undefeated run through the Group A event was Sis Bates with a .500 batting average, followed by Flippen (.462) and Aguilar (.444). American Carda deployment staff, Megan Faraimo, Montana Fouts AND Kelly Maxwell excelled in four wins – totaling 38 strikeouts and five hits while giving up no runs.
The Eagles led the tournament in five offensive categories and three pitching categories – including home runs (Aguilar – 2), RBI (Flippen – 6, Aguilar – 5), triples (Aliyah Andrews – 2), On Base Percentage (Jaquish – .667, Bates – .600), Slugging Percentage (Aguilar – 1.111), ERA (Carda – 0.00, Faraimo – 0.00), Runs Allowed (0) and Earned Runs (0 ).
*** To see the full statistics drivers, visitwbsc.org.
USA starting team:
- Aubrey Leach (RF), Hannah Flippen (3B), Ali Aguilar (2B), Kiki Milloy (LF), Sahvanna Jaquish (C), Jocelyn Alo (DP), Maya Brady (1B), Aliyah Andrews (CF), Sis Bates (SS), Ally Carda (P/Flex)
Winning pitcher:
- Allied Carda (2-0) | 5 raised lines | 1 hit allowed | 7 shots
Strike drivers:
- Ali Aguilar (2-for-2, single, 2-home run, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 walk)
- Kiki Milloy (2-for-3, single, double, 1 run scored)
*** Click here to view the USA team roster
Today’s box score:
On deck:
Additional WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Phase 1 events will be broadcast via GameTime. Fans will have the option of three different services: Tour Pass ($29.99), Group Pass ($12.99) or Day Pass ($5.99). Tournament Pass subscribers will have full access to all 57 games in all three WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Groups, while Group Pass subscribers will have full access to all 19 games played in the specific group subscribed to for (Group A, B or C). For more information on subscriptions,Click here.
The World Cup Finals will take place on 15-21 July 2024 and will feature the top two teams from each Group event (Group A, Group B, Group C) in addition to the two wild card selections. For more information, visitwbsc.org.
