Weekly News Roundup on Climate Change and Global Warming 2023 SkS #28
Posted on Jul 15, 2023 by John Hartz
Note: Articles in green font include quotes from Skeptical Science founder John Cook.
Story of the week
Floods, fires and deadly heat are the alarm bells of a planet on the brink
The world is hotter than it has been in thousands of years and it seems like every alarm bell on Earth is going off.
They are ringing from the scorching streets of Texas, Florida, Spain and China, with one severe heat wave is also building in phoenix and southwest in the coming days.
They are exploding from the oceans, where temperatures have risen to levels considered “beyond the extreme.
And they’re showing up in the unprecedented, still-burning fires in Canada they’ve caused hazardous smoke plumes in the United States.
Click here to access the entire article as originally posted on the Washington Post website.
Floods, fires and deadly heat are the alarm bells of a planet on the brink by Sarah Kaplan, Climate, Washington Post, July 13, 2023
Articles posted on Facebook
Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Carbon capture faces a major test in North Dakota An expert weighs in on Project Tundra and the viability of retrofitting coal plants to capture carbon. by Dan Gearino, Inside Energy News, Inside Climate News, July 6, 2023
- ‘You should have seen this note’: US meteorologists harassed for reporting on climate crisis Meteorologists face hostility and threats from viewers as they link climate change to extreme temperatures and weather by AP, The Guardian, 9 July 2023
- The media covers only a narrow slice of climate research—one that inspires fear over action Climate change research is much more diverse than the public hears in the media, new research finds. by Sarah DeWeerdtDaily Science, Anthropocene Magazine, 4 July 2023
Monday, July 10, 2023
- An Iowa meteorologist started talking about climate change on newscasts. Then came the bullying. by Hannah Fingerhut, Heather Hollingsworth & Summer Ballentine, Associated Press/St Louis Dispatch, July 8, 2023
- Climate change could cover this island. Home sales are rising. Maryland’s iconic Smith Island faces one of the nation’s most dire sea-rise predictions, but real estate is booming by Justin Jouvenal, DC, Md. & Va., Washington Post July 5, 2023
- Sir David Attenborough: How the polar ship will help scientists study climate change Later this year, a UK polar research vessel – equipped with aquariums, a “moon pool” and 14 different laboratories – will sail to Antarctica to study little-known ecosystem processes that are vital to understanding better climate change, Daisy Dunne, Carbon Brief, 7 July 2023
- Meet DC think tank giving big oil ‘opportunity to say they did something’ The fossil fuel industry has a long history of hiring PR firms to sow confusion about climate change — but the Climate Leadership Council isn’t just the first group by Adam Lowenstein, US News, The Guardian, July 9, 2023
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
- June’s extremes suggest parts of the climate system are reaching tipping points Research shows heat domes, fires and disappearing polar ice are symptoms7, 2023; The reason is the reduced emissions of greenhouse gases. by Bob Berwyn, Science, Inside Climate July 4, 2023
- Climate denial has burned to the groundAnalysis by Philip Bump, Politics, Washington Post, July 7, 2023
- Meet DC think tank giving big oil ‘opportunity to say they did something’ The fossil fuel industry has a long history of hiring PR firms to sow confusion about climate change — but the Climate Leadership Council isn’t just the first group by Adam Lowenstein, US News, The Guardian, July 9, 2023
- Florida ocean temperatures at ‘shocking’ levels Extreme heat around Florida is further intensifying the state’s ongoing heat wave and could make hurricanes worse by Dan Stillman, Weather, Washington Post, July 10, 2023
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
- The big idea: why climate tribalism only helps deniers From nuclear power to electric vehicles, battles between campaigners risk derailing emissions cuts by Hannah Ritchie, Environment, The Guardian, 10 July 2023
- Analogy SkS 9 – The greenhouse effect is a pile of blankets
- Subterranean climate change is helping to sink the ground beneath us by Kasha Patel, Climate, Washington Post, July 11, 2023
- Why is climate denial still thriving on the internet? An extreme global heat wave has been blamed on climate change, yet online misinformation has evolved to contradict the facts – despite platforms like TikTok banning climate denial. by Stuart Braun, Deutsche Welle (DW), 11 July 2023
Thursday, July 13, 2023
- Here are all the positive environmental stories from 2023 to now We will regularly update this page with good news about our planet in an effort to combat climate anxiety.V by Staff, EuroNews Green, July 11, 2023
- European heat wave Cerberus claims first life as worker dies in 40C heat The heat wave named after the mythological monster of the underworld takes its first life in Italy by Matt Drake, Stuti Mishra & Laura Sharman, The Independent (UK), 12 July 2023
- Ground temperatures in Spain soar to 60C as deadly heatwave sweeps Europe Earth so hot that fiery red areas on map turn black by John Dalton, The Guardian (UK), 12 July
- World’s oceans are changing color due to climate disruption, study suggests Sea getting greener due to changes in plankton populations, NASA image analysis finds by Sofia Quaglia, Environment, The Guardian, 12 July 2023
Friday July 14, 2023
- June 2023 was the warmest June on record in the world June featured unprecedented Canadian heat and wildfires, record low Antarctic sea ice and a strong El Niño. by Jeff Masters, Eye on the Storm, Yale Climate Connections, July 13, 2023
- Researchers: We have underestimated the risk of simultaneous crop failures around the world by Kelly MacNamara, Environment, AFP/Science Alert, 4 July 2023
- FLICC Poster – Downloads and Translations by Baerbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, July 13, 2023
- The heat wave scorching the US is a self-perpetuating monster Current records inOshua Partlow The US is in the grip of a heat dome – and it’s expected to worsen over the weekend. by Matt Simon, Science, Wired Magazine, July 14, 2023
Saturday July 15, 2023
- Burning pavement, burning water hoses: The perils of a Phoenix heat wave Amid record temperatures, public health risks from burns and other exposures increase by Joshua Partlow, Environment, Washington Post, July 13, 2023
- Floods, fires and deadly heat are the alarm bells of a planet on the brink by Sarah Kaplan, Climate, Washington Post, July 13, 2023
- “Malaria resurgence” feared in Ethiopia amid El Niño and climate change Scientists are concerned that this year’s El Niño event, combined with warming from climate change, could cause an increase in malaria cases in Ethiopia. by Ayesha Tandon, Health & Security, Carbon Brief, 14 July 2023
- When El Niño makes global warming worse: record heat, record floods, record fires by Catherine Clifford, Weather and Natural Disasters, CBC, July 15, 2023
