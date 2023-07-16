Triple-A International League Glance | AP news





All times EDT x-The winner of the first half W L Pct. GB St. Paul (Minnesota) 9 4 .692 Nashville (Milwaukee) 8 4 .667 x-Norfolk (Baltimore) 8 4 .667 Worcester (Boston) 8 4 .667 Scranton/WB (NY Yankees) 7 4 .636 1 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 8 5 .615 1 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 8 5 .615 1 Jacksonville (Miami) 8 5 .615 1 Buffalo (Toronto) 7 5 .583 1 Durham (Tampa Bay) 7 6 .538 2 Rochester (Washington) 7 6 .538 2 Columbus (Cleveland) 6 6 .500 2 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 6 6 .500 2 Louisville (Cincinnati) 6 7 .462 3 Memphis (St. Louis) 5 8 .385 4 Toledo (Detroit) 5 8 .385 4 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 4 8 .333 4 Omaha (Kansas City) 3 9 .250 5 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 10 .167 6 Syracuse (NY Mets) 2 10 .167 6 ___ No game scheduled Gunnar Henderson homered to start a two-run seventh for Baltimore, and the Orioles rallied from an early four-run deficit to win their seventh straight, 6-5 over the Miami Marlins. South Korean rescue workers have pulled six bodies from vehicles stuck in a flooded tunnel after days of heavy rain caused floods and landslides and destroyed homes, leaving more than 30 people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate. A federal judge has ruled that Oregon’s voter-approved gun control measure, one of the toughest in the country, is constitutional. US Bryce Harper ended his major league career-longest 166-game hitting streak when he hit a solo home run for the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres. Rochester 4, Syracuse 2 Norfolk 11, Scranton/WB 3 Iowa 7, Columbus 3 Buffalo 8, Toledo 5 Worcester 9, Jacksonville 2 Lehigh Valley 8, Charlotte 0 Louisville 14, Nashville 8 Memphis 10, Gwinnett 5 Indianapolis 13, Omaha 5 Durham 8, St. Paul 5 Toledo at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m Worcester at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m Scranton/WB at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m Nashville at Louisville, 7:15 p.m Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:35 p.m Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m Durham at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m Toledo at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m Rochester at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m Gwinnett at Memphis, 3:05 p.m Worcester at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m Durham at St. Paul, 3:07 pm Iowa at Columbus, 4:05 p.m Scranton/WB at Norfolk, 4:05 p.m Indianapolis at Omaha, 6:05 p.m Nashville at Louisville, 6:05 p.m

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/triple-a-international-league-glance-0a52a8416dd066967aa10126a3b5f415 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos