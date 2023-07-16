Colorado Rapids acquire Serbian international goalkeeper Marko Ilic





COMMERCE CITY, Colo.– The Colorado Rapids announced today that they have completed the permanent transfer of goalkeeper Marko Ili from Belgian Pro League side KV Kortrijk on a two-and-a-half-year deal with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

They were delighted to bring Marco to the club on a permanent basis, said Colorado Rapids president Pdraig Smith. Marko is just entering his prime and has demonstrated the athleticism, shot-stopping skills and technical quality we first identified when we brought him on loan and we were delighted to secure his future with the club.

Ili, 25, originally joined the Rapids on a six-month loan from Kortrijk ahead of the 2023 MLS season. During his initial stint with the club, Ili made three regular season starts, recording seven saves and one clean sheet in 270 minutes played. Ili also started three Lamar Hunt US Open Cup 2023 games for the Rapids, totaling 270 minutes and two wins.

Before joining the Rapids, Ili spent his career in Europe, most recently in Belgium with Kortrijk. The 25-year-old goalkeeper made 71 appearances in all competitions during his three seasons with the club.boysrecording 16 clean sheets in that space.

Born in Novi Sad, Serbia, Ili began his professional career with Serbian Vojvodina at the age of 17 before joining fellow Serbian Super League side Vodovac in 2018. He made 61 appearances in all competitions and recorded 19 caps. with Vodovac during his three seasons with the club.

At the international level, Ili has represented Serbia in a friendly against Jamaica on June 7, 2021. Ili has also represented Serbia at the youth level, making appearances for the U-17, U-19 and U-21 teams.

TRANSACTION:Colorado Rapids acquire goalkeeper Marko Ili from Belgian Pro League side KV Kortrijk on a two-and-a-half-year deal with club options for 2026 and 2027 on July 14, 2023.

