World and International News – July 16, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS India and the United Arab Emirates sign an agreement on trading in local currencies

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Abu Dhabi, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday signed agreements to start settling trade in their respective national currencies, the rupee and dirham, as well as to link their fast payments more easily. . 1. The 4-day 3rd G20 Sherpa Meeting has started in the city of Hampi, Karnataka, under the Ministry of Culture and External Affairs, during India’s G20 Presidency. 2. At the G20 conference on cyber security, India calls for responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. 3. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced its support for India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission by providing a loan facility of up to 1 billion. 4. India and the United Arab Emirates have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding on the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) system.

Also in the banking and education sectors, during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates. 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to Delhi after successful visits to France and the United Arab Emirates. 6. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani hands over the 1,600 megawatt Godda power plant to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a brief visit to Dhaka, Bangladesh. WORLD NEWS 1. Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if his party is banned, he will form a new political party to contest the next general election. 2. At least 22 people have died in deadly floods in South Korea as torrential rains continue to lash central regions. 3. A heat wave continues to engulf parts of Europe, with record temperatures possible in the coming days. A red alert has been declared in 15 cities across Italy. 4. In the past seven decades, 62 lunar missions have been successful, 41 have failed and eight have achieved partial success, the NASA database shows. 5. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to extend the Black Sea wheat deal. The deal will end this week. 6. Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency to address rising food prices and shortages. 7. North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) this week violates multiple UN resolutions and threatens peace and stability in the region, the United States, South Korea and Japan said.

