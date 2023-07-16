Visitors visit Fairhope International Conservation Center, ‘picnic’ with elephants | tidings

FAIRHOPE, Pa. Saturday marked the first time Rachel Turinsky visited the International Conservation Center (ICC) in Southern Somerset County.
The Shanksville-area woman and six family members, including three children, visited the 1,000-acre sanctuary with her five African Savannah elephants.
“It was a great experience and the kids love it,” she said. “It was a lot of fun. Very educational.”
It was the second year that the ICC hosted the Elephant Picnic.
Visitors were loaded onto two tractor-drawn wagons touring what is billed by the Pittsburgh Zoo as “North America’s premier African elephant conservation, research, education, breeding and training facility.”
About 450 people took the tour during the event, which was co-sponsored by the Somerset Chamber of Commerce.
“They actually want to show people what’s going on here,” said Chamber Executive Director Ron Aldom. “They’re not opening it to the public, but they will at events like this.”
Thomas Bakke, the chief elephant keeper, has been with the ICC for about 10 years. His love for elephants came at a young age.
“I was 3 years old when I decided to do this,” he said. “They are such charismatic, smart and intelligent animals and the fact that they are endangered is terrible.”
Bakke led tours throughout the day. The visitors were loved by Jackson, a 30-year-old bull elephant and a 30-year-old female elephant named Sukiri. Their offspring, 2-year-old Tsuni, weighs about 1,000 pounds and loves to roll around in the dirt.
“The goal of the facility is to create intact family groups,” Bakke said.
Conservationists have been caring for and breeding elephants at the former Glen Savage Ranch for the past 15 years.
Visitors often ask, “Why are elephants in Pennsylvania?”
“There are many reasons,” Bakke said. “To educate the public about one of the world’s most iconic animals. Provide them with a happy and sustainable lifestyle.”
Researchers watch the animals carefully when the temperature reaches near freezing.
“Whenever it’s too cold for them to go outside or if there’s snow or icy conditions, we come up with activities to keep the elephants busy and mentally stimulated,” Bakke said.
ICC Director Ayeshah Al-Humaidhi said the main focus is education.
“Having school groups come here for either field trips or research opportunities,” she said. “In addition, we want to continue to do events like this on a more regular basis.”
Nicole Shaw was part of Turinsky’s touring band.
She said the staff were polite and knowledgeable.
“I hope they do that in the future,” Shaw said. “Because it’s a great opportunity for the community to come and learn about elephants right here in our backyard.”