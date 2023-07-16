International
Yellen is visiting India again to promote closer ties and address global economic issues
WASHINGTON — Ahead of a trip to Beijing, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is back in India for the third time in nine months, this time to meet finance ministers from the Group of 20 countries on global economic challenges such as the threat increasing debt default. low income countries.
Yellen will use her time in Gandhinagar to push for warmer relations between the US and India. She also plans a stop in Hanoi, Vietnam, to address supply chain reliability, the clean energy transition and other economic sustainability issues.
Yellen’s goals for her time in India: push for debt restructuring in struggling developing countries, push to modernize global development banks to make them more climate-focused and deepen ever-growing relationships USA-India.
Yellen’s frequent stops in the country signal the importance of this relationship at a time of tensions with China.
India’s longstanding relationship with Russia will also be on display as the Kremlin’s occupation of Ukraine continues despite efforts by the US and allied countries to sanction and economically hit Russia’s economy. India has not taken part in efforts to punish Russia and maintains energy trade with the country despite a price cap agreed by the Group of Seven on Russian oil, which has seen some success in slowing the Russian economy.
However, the US is increasingly relying on India and has pulled its leaders.
President Joe Biden hosted a state visit to the White House to honor Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, designed to highlight and foster ties. The two leaders declared US-India relations stronger than ever and struck new business deals between the nations.
Raymond Vickery Jr., a policy expert on US-India relations at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Yellen’s arrival in India so soon after the China visit is meaningful as Indian officials will want to know in detail what happened in meetings with her Chinese counterparts and to see where she fits in with their perspective on economic relations with China.
They will want to know whether or not the United States is serious about moving some of its sourcing activity from China to India.
A senior Treasury official, speaking on condition of anonymity to preview Yellen’s trip, said he was hopeful that debt treatments for Ghana and Sri Lanka would be discussed and finalized quickly at the meetings.
Sri Lanka and Ghana defaulted on their international debts last year, roughly two years after Zambia defaulted. And more than half of all low-income countries face debt distress, which undermines their long-term ability to function and develop.
Last month, Zambia and its government creditors, including China, reached a deal to restructure $6.3 billion in debt on the sidelines of a global financial summit in Paris.
The agreement covers loans from countries such as France, Great Britain, South Africa, Israel and India as well as China’s biggest creditor Zambia with $4.1 billion of the total. The deal could provide a roadmap for how China will handle restructuring deals with other countries in debt trouble.
Yellen’s trip comes shortly after she spent a week in China, meeting with the nation’s finance ministry and discussing mutual trade restrictions and national security concerns.
Harold W. Furchtgott-Roth, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said Yellen’s trip to India is a reflection of a naturally evolving alliance.
India has a lot of tension with China and there are ongoing border disputes, he said.”And India wants to develop and has developed into a kind of Indian Ocean naval power, which is also a region that China wants to develop.”
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/yellen-visiting-india-promote-closer-ties-tackle-global-101314138
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Generative AI Experts: Responsible innovation and reskilling needed as tech companies embrace generative AI: Industry Experts
- Yellen is visiting India again to promote closer ties and address global economic issues
- UK defense secretary ‘to resign before next government reshuffle’
- ‘Motherf*ckers gave me Worst Actor Ever Razzie’: Eddie Murphy quits Hollywood after winning Worst Actor of the Razzie Decade
- Bhutan Table Tennis Federation organizes training camp for paraathletes
- The Best Crocs for Men in 2023, According to Style Editors
- Visitors visit Fairhope International Conservation Center, ‘picnic’ with elephants | tidings
- World and International News – July 16, 2023
- The Iowa caucuses are six months away. Some Republicans fear Trump is unstoppable
- Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi
- Doctor Strange 2 actor agrees with criticism of his Marvel movie return
- OYHA hosts 2nd Hockey Heroes | Sport