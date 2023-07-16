Yellen is visiting India again to promote closer ties and address global economic issues

WASHINGTON — Ahead of a trip to Beijing, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is back in India for the third time in nine months, this time to meet finance ministers from the Group of 20 countries on global economic challenges such as the threat increasing debt default. low income countries.

Yellen will use her time in Gandhinagar to push for warmer relations between the US and India. She also plans a stop in Hanoi, Vietnam, to address supply chain reliability, the clean energy transition and other economic sustainability issues.

Yellen’s goals for her time in India: push for debt restructuring in struggling developing countries, push to modernize global development banks to make them more climate-focused and deepen ever-growing relationships USA-India.

Yellen’s frequent stops in the country signal the importance of this relationship at a time of tensions with China.

India’s longstanding relationship with Russia will also be on display as the Kremlin’s occupation of Ukraine continues despite efforts by the US and allied countries to sanction and economically hit Russia’s economy. India has not taken part in efforts to punish Russia and maintains energy trade with the country despite a price cap agreed by the Group of Seven on Russian oil, which has seen some success in slowing the Russian economy.

However, the US is increasingly relying on India and has pulled its leaders.

President Joe Biden hosted a state visit to the White House to honor Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, designed to highlight and foster ties. The two leaders declared US-India relations stronger than ever and struck new business deals between the nations.

Raymond Vickery Jr., a policy expert on US-India relations at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Yellen’s arrival in India so soon after the China visit is meaningful as Indian officials will want to know in detail what happened in meetings with her Chinese counterparts and to see where she fits in with their perspective on economic relations with China.

They will want to know whether or not the United States is serious about moving some of its sourcing activity from China to India.

A senior Treasury official, speaking on condition of anonymity to preview Yellen’s trip, said he was hopeful that debt treatments for Ghana and Sri Lanka would be discussed and finalized quickly at the meetings.

Sri Lanka and Ghana defaulted on their international debts last year, roughly two years after Zambia defaulted. And more than half of all low-income countries face debt distress, which undermines their long-term ability to function and develop.

Last month, Zambia and its government creditors, including China, reached a deal to restructure $6.3 billion in debt on the sidelines of a global financial summit in Paris.

The agreement covers loans from countries such as France, Great Britain, South Africa, Israel and India as well as China’s biggest creditor Zambia with $4.1 billion of the total. The deal could provide a roadmap for how China will handle restructuring deals with other countries in debt trouble.

Yellen’s trip comes shortly after she spent a week in China, meeting with the nation’s finance ministry and discussing mutual trade restrictions and national security concerns.

Harold W. Furchtgott-Roth, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said Yellen’s trip to India is a reflection of a naturally evolving alliance.

India has a lot of tension with China and there are ongoing border disputes, he said.”And India wants to develop and has developed into a kind of Indian Ocean naval power, which is also a region that China wants to develop.”