Hundreds of flights across Italy have been canceled due to the airline strike at the height of the tourist season





ROME (AP) Hundreds of flights across Italy were canceled Saturday, forcing travelers at the height of the tourist season to make alternative plans, as air transport unions went ahead with a planned work stoppage two days after a train strike paralyzed service. railway. Summer in Italy is often the peak season for transport strikes, stranding commuters and tourists, as unions raise demands for better contracts and working conditions. This year, the strikes are taking their toll amid a tourism boom after two years of losses from the pandemic. National carrier ITA said it canceled 133 flights, most of them domestic but some to European destinations such as Madrid, Amsterdam and Barcelona. Low-cost airlines Ryanair and Vueling canceled dozens more flights due to the strike between 10am and 6pm. The striking workers included pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers and airport staff. Naples airport’s website showed dozens of canceled flights starting at 10 a.m., a similar scene at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport. Yes, it was cancelled. It was ITA Airways to Catania,” complained Stefania Spatola of Philadelphia, who was traveling with 35 members of her family. “All our flights got messed up. It’s terrible. It’s really, really terrible. Unions Filt Cgil, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto said they called the strike over “absolutely unsatisfactory” contract disputes with Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights. Ryanair posted a note on its website apologizing for the cancellations and other disruptions due to the strike which is beyond our control. Filt Cgil spokeswoman Sara di Marco blamed the government for waiting until the last minute to meet with unions to renew labor contracts. We are not happy to inconvenience customers because that is not our intention,” she said. Di Marco added that they wanted to meet with the ministry earlier and not the day before the strike, describing the move as an attempt to postpone or prevent it. On Thursday, commuters and tourists were stranded at troubled train stations across the country after a strike by railway workers disrupted service including high-speed trains that are usually guaranteed. Lizzy Lake arrived at Rome airport for a flight to London, only to discover that she has to stay in the Eternal City for a few more days before she can leave. We love Rome, so we were excited to be able to stay for a few more days, but it’s just disappointing, obviously. I have a little boy and we just want to go home now, she said. “But we have strikes in England so we’re used to it.

