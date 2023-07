Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stayExBulletin

change the subtitles Abir Sultan/Pool photo via AP, File

Abir Sultan/Pool photo via AP, File TEL AVIV, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released Sunday after an overnight stay in hospital for checks and monitoring following a bout of dizziness. Netanyahu, 73, was rushed to Sheba Medical Center on Saturday after feeling lightheaded. His office said he had left the hospital around midday after saying earlier that his test results were normal and that he was feeling “very well”. The medical center said Netanyahu was in “excellent” condition after a series of tests, including cardiovascular ones. He said doctors implanted a “subcutaneous Holter,” a monitoring device placed under his skin, to allow Netanyahu’s medical team to closely monitor his heart activity. She declined to reveal additional details about the device, saying it was for “routine monitoring” and was a “routine” step. Netanyahu’s office said he had spent the day before at the Sea of ​​Galilee, a popular vacation spot in northern Israel where temperatures soared to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) amid a sweltering heat wave across the country. After a series of tests, the initial assessment was that the veteran Israeli leader was dehydrated. After being hospitalized, Netanyahu released a video on social media Saturday night. Smiling, he said he had been out in the sun on Friday with no hat on and no water. “It’s not a good idea,” he said. Doctors ordered him to stay in hospital overnight for further observation, and his weekly cabinet meeting was delayed by a day and rescheduled for Monday, his office said. Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving leader. He has served in multiple mandates lasting over 15 years in office. His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December. Netanyahu is said to be in generally good health, although he was hospitalized briefly last October after feeling well during prayers on Yom Kippur, a day when observant Jews fast. The Israeli leader faces pressure on multiple fronts. He is on trial on multiple corruption charges in a case that has sharply divided the nation. His government’s hardline policies toward the Palestinians have drawn international criticism and strained relations with the United States, Israel’s closest and most important ally. At home, tens of thousands of Israelis have held weekly demonstrations against Netanyahu’s government to protest his plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary. Netanyahu’s allies say the plan is needed to curb the power of unelected judges. But his opponents say the plan will destroy the country’s fragile system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies.

