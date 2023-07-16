Heavy rains in India cause deadly floods and landslidesExBulletin

SCOTT SIMON, Host:

We now turn to India, where over 100 people have died in floods and landslides caused by monsoon rains. Most of the flooding over the past two weeks has been in the northern parts of the country and parts of New Delhi, the capital, are also under water. We now come to freelance journalist Sushmita Pathak, who is based in Delhi. Sushmita, thank you so much for being with us.

SUSHMITA PATHAK: Good morning.

SIMON: What do you see there in Delhi?

PATHAK: We are seeing really dramatic scenes here. The Yamuna river that runs through Delhi has been flowing at record high levels – it was around 680 feet on Wednesday – and has flooded nearby low-lying areas. Thousands of people had to be evacuated. They have been moved to relief camps. Circulation has been interrupted in some countries. It has also affected the city’s drinking water supply. And some important monuments like the iconic Mahatma Gandhi Memorial are also submerged in water. The area near the Supreme Court of India is also flooded. And television news footage shows waist-deep water in some places.

There is also this 17th century fort which is also flooded. It is called the Red Castle. Here every year the prime minister delivers the Independence Day speech. And what is striking is that originally the river Yamuna flowed right next to the fort. It is used to feed the moats that surrounded the fort. But the river changed course over the years. And now it seems like the river has regained its original course and the residents of Delhi are getting a glimpse of what the fort looked like a few centuries ago.

SIMON: How has life been over the past two weeks?

PATHAK: Over the last two weeks, there has been really heavy rainfall across northern India. So that’s a few states. Most of the damage was in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh. This is the mountainous area about 300 miles north of Delhi. Major highways there have been damaged by landslides. You know, we’ve seen, again, very dramatic footage of bridges and entire buildings just being swept away in overflowing rivers. Tens of thousands of tourists were stranded there. It is a tourist destination. And the army has been called in for rescue operations there. Most of the deaths also occurred in Himachal Pradesh. And more heavy rains are forecast in a number of states in the coming days.

Coming to Delhi last weekend, Delhi had the third highest amount of rain recorded in a single day in July. That was about six inches, according to India’s weather department. It didn’t rain much last week in Delhi, but a dam in north Delhi has released water, causing the Yamuna River to overflow. I was there last Tuesday. I was going to a bridge over the river. I could see this huge expanse of brown muddy water. And by Thursday, the river was flowing at an all-time high. However, it began to back off on Friday.

SIMON: Sure, summer is monsoon season, but are we seeing the effects of climate change?

PATHAK: You are right. So this is the monsoon season. So, heavy rainfall is expected during this time of the year. But climate change is making periods of intense rain more frequent, and this is increasing the likelihood of landslides and floods, especially in vulnerable mountainous areas like Himachal Pradesh. That state has also seen a lot of construction activity in recent years, and experts are now warning that infrastructure development must take into account the fragile environment there and the risks associated with it. Climate change is also making heat waves more common. So overall, extreme weather events are increasing in India due to climate change.

SIMON: Journalist Sushmita Pathak in Delhi. Thank you so much for being with us.

PATHAK: Thank you.

