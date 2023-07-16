International
Heavy rains in India cause deadly floods and landslidesExBulletin
We look at the latest from India, where monsoon rains have caused deadly floods and landslides.
SCOTT SIMON, Host:
We now turn to India, where over 100 people have died in floods and landslides caused by monsoon rains. Most of the flooding over the past two weeks has been in the northern parts of the country and parts of New Delhi, the capital, are also under water. We now come to freelance journalist Sushmita Pathak, who is based in Delhi. Sushmita, thank you so much for being with us.
SUSHMITA PATHAK: Good morning.
SIMON: What do you see there in Delhi?
PATHAK: We are seeing really dramatic scenes here. The Yamuna river that runs through Delhi has been flowing at record high levels – it was around 680 feet on Wednesday – and has flooded nearby low-lying areas. Thousands of people had to be evacuated. They have been moved to relief camps. Circulation has been interrupted in some countries. It has also affected the city’s drinking water supply. And some important monuments like the iconic Mahatma Gandhi Memorial are also submerged in water. The area near the Supreme Court of India is also flooded. And television news footage shows waist-deep water in some places.
There is also this 17th century fort which is also flooded. It is called the Red Castle. Here every year the prime minister delivers the Independence Day speech. And what is striking is that originally the river Yamuna flowed right next to the fort. It is used to feed the moats that surrounded the fort. But the river changed course over the years. And now it seems like the river has regained its original course and the residents of Delhi are getting a glimpse of what the fort looked like a few centuries ago.
SIMON: How has life been over the past two weeks?
PATHAK: Over the last two weeks, there has been really heavy rainfall across northern India. So that’s a few states. Most of the damage was in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh. This is the mountainous area about 300 miles north of Delhi. Major highways there have been damaged by landslides. You know, we’ve seen, again, very dramatic footage of bridges and entire buildings just being swept away in overflowing rivers. Tens of thousands of tourists were stranded there. It is a tourist destination. And the army has been called in for rescue operations there. Most of the deaths also occurred in Himachal Pradesh. And more heavy rains are forecast in a number of states in the coming days.
Coming to Delhi last weekend, Delhi had the third highest amount of rain recorded in a single day in July. That was about six inches, according to India’s weather department. It didn’t rain much last week in Delhi, but a dam in north Delhi has released water, causing the Yamuna River to overflow. I was there last Tuesday. I was going to a bridge over the river. I could see this huge expanse of brown muddy water. And by Thursday, the river was flowing at an all-time high. However, it began to back off on Friday.
SIMON: Sure, summer is monsoon season, but are we seeing the effects of climate change?
PATHAK: You are right. So this is the monsoon season. So, heavy rainfall is expected during this time of the year. But climate change is making periods of intense rain more frequent, and this is increasing the likelihood of landslides and floods, especially in vulnerable mountainous areas like Himachal Pradesh. That state has also seen a lot of construction activity in recent years, and experts are now warning that infrastructure development must take into account the fragile environment there and the risks associated with it. Climate change is also making heat waves more common. So overall, extreme weather events are increasing in India due to climate change.
SIMON: Journalist Sushmita Pathak in Delhi. Thank you so much for being with us.
PATHAK: Thank you.
Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permission pages at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/07/15/1187929831/heavy-rains-in-india-have-caused-deadly-flooding-and-landslides
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ultimate Table Tennis has brought a new sports culture to India: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
- Heavy rains in India cause deadly floods and landslidesExBulletin
- Prime Minister Modi gifts replica sandalwood sitar to French President Macron
- Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic start time: When is the Wimbledon men’s final?
- Google Doodle honors Indian-American artist Zarina Hashmi’s 86th birthday
- Nova Scotia is sending 20 firefighters to the Yukon to help fight the fires
- Hundreds of migrants in southern Mexico form a group to head to the United States
- Schedule, programs and live streaming details
- Google Doodle Celebrates Zarina Hashmi: Learn About the Artist From India | Latest News India
- Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stayExBulletin
- Actors refuse the artificial intelligence proposal of the studios
- Turkey raises fuel tax by 200% to fund earthquake damage