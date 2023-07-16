Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized for a medical examination







Jerusalem

CNN

–

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left hospital on Sunday after being hospitalized a day earlier for dehydration amid the country’s heat wave. Amit Segev, director of the cardiology unit at the Sheba Medical Center where Netanyahu was treated, said the prime minister has been fitted with a heart monitor during his stay. Segev said tests had shown that Netanyahu’s heart was normal and that no heart arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats had been found. Prime Minister Netanyahu has undergone a series of tests and is in excellent condition, Segev said. The Israeli leader was admitted on Saturday to the hospital in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv. A statement from his office, provided to CNN, said Netanyahu complained of mild dizziness before being admitted. The prime minister released a video statement later on Saturday suggesting he was dehydrated and advising people to drink more water. Yesterday I spent time with my wife on the Sea of ​​Galilee, in the sun, without hats, without water. It’s not a good idea, Netanyahu said, so first of all I want to thank you all for your concern and also the excellent teams here at Sheba who examined me. Thank God, I feel great, but I have only one request of you: we are going through a heat wave in the country, so please stay in the sun less and drink more water, and let’s all have a good week. . Temperatures in Israel have reached the mid-30s Celsius (low 90s Fahrenheit) for several days and are expected to remain at that level for the next week, the Israel Meteorological Service said. The leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, through a post on Twitter, has wished Netanyahu a full recovery and good health. A cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to Monday, the leaders’ office said. Netanyahu, 73, is the leader of Israel’s center-right Likud Party and has been a dominant figure in Israeli politics for nearly three decades. In June 2021, he lost office for the first time in 12 years after rival Naftali Bennett won a parliamentary vote to form a government. Eighteen months later, he was sworn in once again as prime minister in a dramatic comeback, putting together a coalition. During Yom Kippur in October 2022, Netanyahu fell ill while visiting a synagogue. He was admitted to hospital where he stayed overnight before being released.

