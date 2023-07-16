WELLINGTON, Florida, July 15, 2023–Wellington International has unveiled plans to expand its main horse show grounds to include dressage along with hunters and build a second racing stadium designed specifically for jumpers.

An appeal for support for proposals to expand the showground to 180 hectares/73 Ha was made on Saturday by Michael Stone, president of Wellington International which has organized equestrian events, including the Winter Horse Festival, for nearly five decades. Global Equestrian Group, based in Europe, has owned and operated the shows for the past two years.

Plans to expand the main show grounds to include the dressage that has for the past decade been staged in the nearby Horse Village have been embroiled in controversy over plans to build a resort-style community on the site.

“We recognize the need to dramatically expand and improve the show grounds to include it in one large, consolidated venue to better support all three equestrian disciplines – jumpers, hunters and dressage,” said Michael.

Wellington International has a deal to buy 90 hectares to the south to effectively double the size of the showgrounds. However, a change in Commercial Equestrian Recreation zoning from its current designation as Residential is required.

“This change will ensure the land is kept for horse shows and no more residential development on the Horse Reserve,” Michael said referring to a large part of Wellington known as the Horse Reserve.

“Three-horse sports are all significant businesses with hunter/jumpers stocking up to 3,000 horses a week, and garages with 300 horses a week,” he said, “however each sporting business is very different in terms of size, scale and profitability.

“We are committed to all three sports and the whole equestrian lifestyle that defines Wellington. However, we must plan for the future. The existing Equestrian Village site is not viable in the long term, and we need to expand and improve the showgrounds in one location to optimally operate the business and host racing across all three disciplines.”

The zoning change required by Wellington International is currently part of a larger application by a development group called Wellington Lifestyle Partners for high-end equestrian communities, part of which at the current Global Dressage Festival facilities.

Michael revealed that Populous is cecord’s official architect to help plan, design and create new exhibits.

Populous is a global architecture and design firm with extensive expertise in building facilities for the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, professional stadiums, arenas, ballparks and collegiate facilities, as well as equestrian facilities including Ascot Racecourse in England; Churchill Downs, host of the Kentucky Derby and equestrian venue for the 2012 London Olympics.

“They will design the expansion of the park which includes additional parking, a new show stadium site with improved hospitality offerings, nine rings (two of which will be indoor arenas), a derby field, additional permanent stables and a new FEI area. he said.

“Upon completion, we will welcome jumpers to the new facility and hunters and outfitters to the existing reimagined Wellington International facilities. The two international arenas will provide the opportunity for all disciplines to compete in different stadium environments with spacious practice areas, support barns and more spacious facilities.”

The new and expanded showground will enable, he said:

– The staging of all three disciplines in one place will allow us to operate with more efficiency and excellence;

–Improving parking to include multiple entry and exit points and to better facilitate the flow of participants and spectators;

– Create a larger, safer and more secure facility for horses, riders and support staff;

– Create better spectator experiences and hospitality offers that support races and sponsors, and

– Further support Wellington’s position as the World Equestrian Capital with new, larger facilities to be professionally designed and built

“Equestrian sports are constantly growing,” said Michael. “We have the opportunity to develop a state-of-the-art venue to give all our actors the best experience available in the world of horses. We have the safety and welfare of our horses and athletes at the forefront of our decisions. Additionally, we are committed to increasing our spectator offerings and accessibility for all who wish to experience our Saturday Night Lights events.

“I am personally reaching out to you, our fellow riders, to provide feedback to improve our conceptual plans as we move forward and formally engage the Village of Wellington with our site plan application and approval to expand the exhibition.

“We are asking for your support as we go through the process of zoning changes with the Village of Wellington needed to create new, expanded exhibits. We would appreciate it if you could express your support and encourage you to write to your local leaders in support of the expansion by emailing Cory Cramer, Manager of Planning and Zoning at [email protected].