International
Cheap Flights from Newport News International Airport (PHF) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ)
Flight schedule from Newport News International Airport to Sangster International Airport
Flight information.
Weekly schedule
-
AA6069
American Airlines
06:58
PHF
08:30
CLT
SMTWTFSSearch
-
AA875
American Airlines
09:42
CLT
11:43
MBJ
SMTWTFS
-
AA6069
American Airlines
06:58
PHF
08:30
CLT
SMTWTFSSearch
-
AA1675
American Airlines
11:00
CLT
13:07
MIA
SMTWTFS
-
AA2763
American Airlines
12:55 p.m
MIA
13:39
MBJ
SMTWTFS
-
AA5973
American Airlines
20:15
PHF
21:44
CLT
S–TWTFSSearch
-
AA863
American Airlines
07:36
CLT
09:34
MBJ
SMTWTFS
-
AA6053
American Airlines
18:08
PHF
19:40
CLT
SMTWTFSSearch
-
AA1278
American Airlines
22:26
CLT
00:33
MIA
SMTWTFS
-
AA2300
American Airlines
08:35
MIA
09:17
MBJ
SMTWTFS
-
AA6053
American Airlines
18:08
PHF
19:40
CLT
SMTWTFSSearch
-
AA1935
American Airlines
05:47
CLT
07:50
MIA
SMTWTFS
-
AA2300
American Airlines
08:35
MIA
09:17
MBJ
SMTWTFS
-
AA5973
American Airlines
20:15
PHF
21:44
CLT
S–TWTFSSearch
-
AA1091
American Airlines
22:20
CLT
23:59
PHL
S–TWTFS
-
AA857
American Airlines
08:47
PHL
11:34
MBJ
SMTWTFS
-
AA5973
American Airlines
20:15
PHF
21:44
CLT
S–TWTFSSearch
-
AA2718
American Airlines
22:20
CLT
00:10
ZEE
S–TWTFS
-
AA1349
American Airlines
08:29
JFK
11:52
MBJ
SMTWTFS
-
AA5973
American Airlines
20:15
PHF
21:44
CLT
S–TWTFSSearch
-
AA1091
American Airlines
22:20
CLT
23:59
PHL
S–TWTFS
-
AA1766
American Airlines
10:30
PHL
13:16
MBJ
SMTWTFS
-
AA5973
American Airlines
20:15
PHF
21:44
CLT
S–TWTFSSearch
-
AA2060
American Airlines
11:47
CLT
13:48
MBJ
S–TWTFS
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
