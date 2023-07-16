Travel the world at the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival





ITEM Food caution! Grab your pitchforks because it’s that year again to head to EPCOT to “Taste Your Way Around the World.” EPCOT’s International Food and Wine Festival kicks off July 27, allowing parkgoers to embark on a culinary journey across six continents. Some of the dishes you can try include Peri-Peri Prawns from Kenya Market and Tikka Masala from India Market. The festival features cuisines from Africa, America, Asia, China, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Japan, Latin America, Morocco, etc. MORE DISNEY NEWS : Walt Disney World welcomes two zebra foals to the herd When you buy a ticket, you’ll receive a Festival Passport which you’ll use to collect stamps as you explore the various global menus throughout the park. Every time you buy a featured dish from a country, you collect a stamp. Once you’ve collected all five stamps — bring the stamped passport to the Shimmering Sips Marketplace for a “unique specialty item” from the EPCOT festival. Here are the dishes you can buy that will guarantee you a stamp: INDIA Crispy Spiced Curry Cheese with Mango-Curry Ketchup

Germany Schinkennudeln: Pasta gratin with bacon, onion and cheese

Greece Grilled cheese with pistachios and honey

Brazil Cheese Bread: Brazilian cheese bread

Canada Canadian Cheddar and Bacon Soup served with a pretzel roll

Taste of fire Smoked beef with homemade potato chips, cheese curds, pickled onions and beer cheese fondue

Hawaii Passion Fruit Cheesecake with Toasted Macadamia Nuts

The Alps Warm Swiss cheese Raclette with Alpine ham, baby potatoes, cornichons and baguette Warm Swiss cheese Raclette with baby potatoes, cornichons and baguette

Spain Fueled with a selection of imported Spanish meats, cheeses, olives and an herb vinaigrette

Wine & WedgeAssorted Artisan Cheeses & Accoutrements Fig & Balsamic Boursin Souffle with Fig Tapenade Southern Pimento Cheese with Pickled Vegetables with Bread & Butter and Grilled Bread The festival runs from July 27 to November 18.

