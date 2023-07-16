International marching band competition to perform on the Wesleyan campus

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — After a year of planning, the World Association of Marching Bands (WAMSB) competition will step off Monday on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College.

The Buckhannon race welcomes 19 marching bands from 13 different countries.

Randy Sanders, chairman of the WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee, said Buckhannon was chosen over a number of other locations around the world to host the event.

“It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see international bands perform and give their fire in a marching band presentation. We have groups from Sweden, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Canada, Honduras, El Salvador,” he said.

This will be the second time in 26 years that the race will be held in the United States and the first time on the East Coast. The only other time it was held in the US was in 2017 in Palm Springs, Ca.

The 2020 and 2021 world races were canceled due to COVID-19. Last years event was held in Thailand.

Sanders said there will be plenty to see and do during their opening ceremonies on Wednesday.

“We will welcome everyone to the pitch for the first time. We will have a special appearance from Granny Award winner Lee Greenwood who will be performing for them,” he said.

The event is known as the Superbowl of Marching Bands. There will be performances in the fields outside of jazz, symphony, percussion, backup dance and more.

There will also be a number of events taking place in downtown Buckhannon, which is attracting many out-of-town visitors. Buckhannon Mayor Robbie Skinner told MetroNews last week that hotels in the area are well booked, restaurants have added staff and stores are also preparing for the rush.

Sanders said the economic impact from this competition will be huge.

“Economically it will prove to provide a boost to our tourism for the week of the event, but it will also put our state on the international stage,” he said.

Funding from the City of Buckhannon and other partners has allowed infrastructure improvements to be made at Ross Field, including additional seating.

“Now we have plenty of places. We’ve grown that to just over 2,000 places. West Virginia Wesleyan College has also made many improvements of its own. They installed temporary lighting for the competition if we go into the night hours,” Sanders said.

In addition to the marching band performances, there will also be a variety of activities in downtown Buckhannon. There will be a car show on Main Street along with various vendors on Monday evening. A carnival at Jawbone Park takes place throughout the week. A grand parade of features winds through downtown on Saturday.

The U.S. Navy Drum and Bugle Corps will perform Sunday from Ross Field before the closing ceremonies.

Sanders said tickets are reasonably priced and some events are free to the public.

“Tickets are $10 per person, some for the bigger events are $20 per person,” he said.

The event runs until next Monday, July 24.

For more information about SCHEDULE AND the price of ticketsvisit the World Marching Band Association website.