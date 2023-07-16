International
Kemi Badenoch signs treaty for UK to join Indo-Pacific trade bloc | Trade policy
Business secretary Kemi Badenoch has signed off on UK membership of a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc that the government argues will bring British businesses a step closer to selling to a market of 500m people with fewer barriers .
Badenoch signed the protocol of accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in New Zealand on Sunday.
Critics say the impact will be limited, with the government’s technical estimates suggesting it will add just £1.8bn a year to the economy after 10 years, the equivalent of 0.08% of Britain’s gross domestic product.
Badenoch said the deal would bring significant benefits. Asked by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg if the public would feel any difference if it added just 0.08% of UK GDP in a decade, she replied: They will use it.
Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston told Times Radio that the UK’s membership of the CPTPP could bring many changes for individual companies. I wouldn’t be too surprised about that, we are talking about billions of pounds of additional economic generation from this deal, he added.
Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy said last month the Tories were being dishonest by claiming membership of the bloc would make up for lost trade with the rest of Europe. In 2022, Britain exported £340 billion of goods and services to the EU, 42% of total UK exports.
The deal represents a continuation of the post-Brexit policy tilt towards the Indo-Pacific, which is expected to be home to around half of the world’s middle-class consumers by 2035. The UK already has free trade agreements with nine of the 11 countries members of the CPTPP, many of which were overturned since it was a member of the EU.
With Labor ahead in the polls, it is unclear whether the next government will focus as much on the Indo-Pacific as on repairing damaged ties with the EU.
Britain is the first new member to join the CPTPP since its formation in 2018. It is also the first European country to gain entry to the bloc, which includes Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru. , Singapore and Vietnam.
The deal represents Britain’s biggest trade deal since leaving the EU, cutting tariffs for UK exporters to a group of countries that will have a combined GDP of £12 trillion, around 15% of global GDP, according to officials.
The Office for Budget Responsibility has estimated that Brexit will reduce Britain’s GDP by 4% over 15 years from 2016, wiping around £100 billion from the economy.
Goods including Australian Ugg boots, kiwifruit from New Zealand, blueberries from Chile and maple syrup from Canada will all become cheaper for UK consumers, according to the Institute of Export and International Trade.
Analysts raised doubts about the significance of the deal. The impact appears largely cosmetic, for the UK to show it has done a trade deal after Brexit, Chris Devonshire-Ellis, chairman of investment advisory firm Dezan Shira & Associates, told Nikkei Asia. No one in Asia is taking the deal very seriously.
After two years of negotiations, Britain and the other 11 member states will begin work on ratifying the agreement. In the UK, this will involve parliamentary scrutiny and legislation to bring it into force, a process estimated to take place in the second half of 2024.
Attention may shift to other potential new members, with applications from China and Taiwan likely to cause tensions. The UK has said other new entrants will have to meet high standards.
Badenoch admitted that the probability of the UK securing a free trade deal with the US was very low, despite it being a priority for many pro-Brexit Tories.
She blamed the lack of progress toward such an agreement on the change of administration from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 election.
The US is not doing any free trade agreements with any country, so I would say very low, she said on the Skys Sophy Ridge program on Sunday. It all depends on the administration that is there; different presidents have different priorities.
A lot of countries have asked to have a free trade agreement with the US, including us, but right now they’ve said that’s not something they want to do and we have to respect that. Instead, they had other types of trade interactions and trade agreements with them.
