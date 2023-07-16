Colorado Springs hosts 1,200 international competitors for the World Roping Championships | tidings

Connect with us

In Denmark they call it rebspring. Swedes refer to it as rephoppning. In Germany, it is called seilspringen.

In the language of the USA, its rope jumping and 1,200 of the best practitioners of the sport, from 27 different countries, are in Colorado Springs to compete for supremacy in the World Championships of Jumping Rope.

The race began Sunday at Ed Robson Arena. Family members and dance enthusiasts cheered from the stands in a multitude of different languages, with American fans chanting USA! USA! at one end of the arena and the Aussies chant, Aussie, Aussie, Aussie! Oh! Oh! Oh! from the other end.

Although it’s a highly competitive sport, jumpers are a community of sorts, and many of them know each other from regional and national tournaments, competitor Connor Parker said.

That’s what I love most about the sport, said Parker, of the Colorado Springs-based team One Jump Ahead. There are all these people from different parts of the world, but they were one community. It’s a small sport, so we all have a connection.

Sierra Trumbly, Parkers longtime teammate, agrees.

We were competing against each other, it’s an individual sport, but it feels like a giant team, Trumbly said.

In this competition, the biggest competitor is yourself, Parker said.

Jumping is generally thought of as a recreational activity, but Sunday’s action at Robson Arena bore little resemblance to the jumping that takes place in a park or playground. The competitors are serious athletes, with high hand-eye coordination and dazzling foot speed, both of which were on full display on the arena floor during the first event of the Championships, the sprint event.

The speed competition consisted of several two-minute bouts where each member of a four-person team would jump as fast as possible for 30 seconds each. The dancers cut their legs as they turned the rope several times a second so fast that the rope could barely be seen.

Some competitors looked straight ahead as they jumped, while others appeared to be looking at the floor as they bent at the waist, with their upper body almost parallel to the ground.

“One of the things that fascinates me is the different dance techniques,” Trumbly said. They are so unique to each country.

Although most pole vaulters are in their teens, many are already longtime veterans of the sport. Trumbly and Parker have danced for more than a decade. Tabitha Hill, a 16-year-old competitor with the US national team, has seven years of experience.

The team came to my school and did a show, and I thought it looked good, so I signed up for a clinic, said Hill, who is from Idaho Falls, Idaho. And the rest is history.

Zoe Grotegut, 18, is in her 13th year of competitive dancing.

One of the best things about this sport is that anyone can do it, said Melissa Grotegut, Zoe’s mother. A jump rope costs five dollars. If you have a rope and a pair of shoes, you can jump rope. It’s also great for fitness, and pretty cool to look at.

The championships are similar to a track meet in that there are many disciplines, from single rope speed to double Dutch freestyle. The eight-day event consists of three tournaments: Open International, Junior Worlds and World Championships.

The mega-tournament will conclude on July 22, with the doubles single rope finals where the rope passes under the feet twice with each jump and the Double Dutch speed relay.

Viewers can watch all events via live stream on the International Jump Rope Union’s website at IJRU.sport, or catch selected events in prime time on Olympics.com.

