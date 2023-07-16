News – Mediabiz International





Usher has signed on to executive produce a new series about the birth of the Jazz Age in development from Starlings Television.

As part of the deal, Starlings will create a film and television development fund, while also fulfilling co-financing and P&A commitments for joint projects with Kino.

The Korean-American action star is teaming up with Starlings Television to develop “The Club,” a drama series based on the popular Korean Trap format.

Chris Philip-led Starlings Entertainments television division has two high-profile series projects in advanced stages of development.

Stars Priscilla Quintana and Oliver Dench join producers Mark A Altman, Thomas P Vitale and Chris Philip to discuss the return of sci-fi thriller Pandora.

The launch is distributed by Red Arrow Studios International, with Starlings Television handling sales to Peacock/Universal.

Starlings Television and Mediabiz International are joining forces with Europes Nordic Ent. Group, and Germans Night Train Media, for the female-driven futuristic augmented reality drama.

Countryline, the UK-based country music fan app backed by Elton John, has announced a strategic partnership with LA-based Starlings Entertainment.

Pow! Entertainment is teaming up with Starlings Television and Atalaya Productions to develop a TV series about a Native American homicide detective.

Starlings Entertainment is officially expanding into television with the official launch of Starlings Television, led by studio executive and producer Chris Philip.

