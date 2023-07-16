Aid to Ukraine is the best boost to the global economy

Doubling support for war-torn Ukraine is the “single best” way to help the global economy, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday, along with boosting emerging economies and tackling the malaise of debt. Yellen also spoke on the sidelines of G20 finance ministers. At her summit in India, she would “fend off” criticism that there was a trade-off between aid to Ukraine and developing countries.

“Ending this war is first and foremost a moral imperative,” she told reporters in Gandhinagar. “But it’s also the best thing we can do for the global economy.”

Yellen also pointed to efforts to address the debt crisis facing struggling economies, banking reform and a global tax deal, and warned it was “premature” to talk about lifting tariffs on China.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, both countries are global breadbaskets that together export almost a quarter of the world’s wheat supply, sent shockwaves through economies around the world, driving up food and fuel prices.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, speaking after a meeting of G7 ministers, “reaffirmed the unwavering support of the G7” for Ukraine.

“We confirmed that Russian-owned assets that are under G7 supervision will not be transferred until Russia pays damages to Ukraine,” Suzuki said, adding that Moscow must also “pay long-term reconstruction costs.”

Any discussion of Ukraine is difficult for G20 host India, which has not condemned Russia’s invasion but is also part of the Quad group along with Australia, the United States and Japan.

Yellen also mentioned progress on Zambia’s debt restructuring, which she discussed with Chinese officials in Beijing last week, and said she expected Ghana and Sri Lanka’s debt deals to be finalized soon.

She said it was too early to lift restrictions imposed on China during a trade war launched by former US President Donald Trump.

“The tariffs were put in place because we had concerns about unfair trade practices on the part of China, and our concerns with those practices remain, they really haven’t been addressed,” Yellen said. “Maybe over time this is an area where we can make progress, but I would say it’s premature to use this as an area for de-escalation.”

Yellen pointed to other work on tackling debt distress and reforming multilateral development banks, including the World Bank and other regional lenders, in efforts she said could unlock $200 billion over the next decade.

More than half of all low-income countries are close to or in debt distress, double the case in 2015, she said.

G20 finance chiefs and central bankers will meet on Monday and Tuesday in Gandhinagar in Gujarat, the birthplace of India’s independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.

World Bank chief Ajay Banga warned of a “deep mistrust… quietly dividing the Global North and South” on issues such as the climate change crisis, post-pandemic recovery efforts, the war in Ukraine and the lack of progress in war. against poverty.

“The Global South’s frustration is understandable,” Banga said in a statement. “In many ways they are paying the price for the prosperity of others. When they should be growing, they are worried that promised resources will be diverted to rebuilding Ukraine; they feel that aspirations are being limited because energy rules are not enforced universally and they are worried that a rising generation will be locked in a prison of poverty.”

The International Monetary Fund said finding joint efforts to tackle the weak global economy would be crucial.

The world will require joint action to address increasing economic fragmentation, slowing growth and high inflation,” the IMF said in a statement ahead of the meeting.

The G20 will also discuss cryptocurrency regulations, as well as making access to finance to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change easier for developing countries. “In the Global North, climate change means reducing emissions,” Banga said. .

“But in the Global South, it’s a matter of survival because hurricanes are stronger, heat-resistant seeds are in short supply, drought is destroying farms and cities, and floods are wiping out decades of progress.”

A newly agreed first step on a fairer distribution of tax revenue from multinational firms, reached by 138 countries on Wednesday, will also be delivered during the G20 talks.