DOYU INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, A LAW FIRM, ENCOURAGES DouYu International Holdings Limited Investors To Secure Counsel Ahead Of Important Deadline In Firm’s First Filed Securities Class Action





NEW YORK, July 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds buyers of the securities of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DO YOU) between April 30, 2021 AND May 9, 2023both inclusive dates (“Class Period”) relevant August 8, 2023 extend the plaintiff’s term in the securities class action originally filed by the Firm. AND WHAT: If you purchased DouYu securities during the class period, you may be entitled to free reimbursement of fees or out-of-pocket costs through a contingency fee agreement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the DouYu class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=15999 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] OR [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you want to serve as the lead plaintiff, you must move the Court not later than August 8, 2023. The lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of the other class members in conducting the litigation. WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified advisors with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any significant peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually practice securities class actions, but are simply brokers who refer clients or partners with the law firms that actually litigate the cases. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities pools. Be wise in choosing advice. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors across the globe, focusing its practice on securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. The Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese company. Rosen Law Firm was ranked no. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for the number of securities class redemptions in 2017. The firm has ranked in the top 4 every year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Only in 2019 was the firm insured 438 million dollars for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as the Titan of Plaintiffs’ Lawyer. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers. CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, throughout the class period, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) The Chinese government, because of concerns about matters such as gaming video and computer addiction, as well as content that challenges its authority, may become increasingly aggressive towards DouYu, no matter how effective or sincere its efforts to comply with Chinese law were; (2) this increasingly aggressive behavior subjected DouYu to an increased risk of an investigation and subsequent government enforcement action and ultimately resulted in enforcement action; and (3) as a result, the defendants’ statements regarding its business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details came to market, the lawsuit alleges, investors suffered damages. To join the DouYu class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=15999 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] OR [email protected] for information on the class action. No classes have been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by an attorney unless you retain one. You can choose a lawyer of your choice. You can also remain a missing class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent on serving as the lead plaintiff. Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm. The Rosen law firm represents investors across the globe, focusing its practice on securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was ranked no. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for the number of securities class settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 every year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest settlement ever of securities class action against a Chinese company. Rosen Law Firm attorneys are ranked and recognized by multiple independent and respected sources. The Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Lawyer advertising. Previous results do not guarantee a similar result. Contact Information: Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Rosen Law Firm, PA

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Katia

New York, NY 10016

Phone: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, PA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doyu-investor-news-rosen-a-leading-law-firm-encourages-douyu-international-holdings-limited-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-the-securities-class-action-first-filed-by-the-firm–doyu-301877698.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos