A crucial deal allowing Ukraine to export wheat will expire on Monday unless Russia agrees to an extension. The last ship to travel under the Black Sea agreement left the port of Odesa early on Sunday, Reuters reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin told South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in a telephone conversation on Saturday that the deal had not met its objectives. [Putin] emphasized that the obligations defined in the relevant Russia-UN memorandum to remove obstacles to the export of Russian food and fertilizers still remain unfulfilled, reads the call from the Kremlin. Moreover, the main goal of the agreement, namely the supply of grain to countries in need, including those on the African continent, has not been realized, he said. Putin has previously complained about restrictions on his own exports, but has agreed to previous extensions. The agreement, which was first brokered by Turkey and the United Nations after the outbreak of Russia’s war against Ukraine in July 2022, creates procedures to ensure the safe export of wheat from Ukrainian ports. Under the agreement, grain ships are able to sail through a safe corridor in the Black Sea under the guidance of Ukrainian pilots and then pass through the Bosphorus Strait, an important shipping corridor to the north-west of Turkey, in order to to reach global markets. It has proved vital to stabilizing global food prices and bringing relief to developing countries that rely on Ukrainian exports. The survival of the accords continues to rest in Russia’s hands, and Moscow has repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the pact. Before the third renewal in May, the Kremlin had remained tight-lipped about whether to stay in the deal, before agreeing to a last-minute extension. Russia also suspended its participation for several days in late October and early November 2022, citing drone attacks on the city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea. Moscow later announced it would reverse course and join the deal for another 120 days, after mediation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/16/europe/black-sea-grain-deal-deadline-intl/index.html

