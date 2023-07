The waste fire department threw the batteries in the garbage collection

Central Coast Council is urging residents to be careful with what they put in their rubbish and recycling bins and bulk kerbside clearance, following several recent incidents where piles of household waste have caught fire. On Monday 10th July, a waste collection driver was forced to, and did so safely, take out a load of yellow recycling bins in a car park on Evans Road Toukley after the driver observed smoke inside the waste collected inside the truck. NSW Firefighters searched the area and assisted in extinguishing the fire. This followed a separate incident last week where a garbage truck was forced to dump its garbage collection load on the curb at an oval in Kariong. NSW Fire Brigade investigators identified the source of the fire as coming from a discarded mobile phone case with lithium batteries misplaced within the rubbish bulk of the curb. While the last two incidents involved minimal damage to the vehicles, a third incident at Ettalong in late 2022 resulted in significant damage to the collection truck due to fire damage. Central Coast Council Waste and Resource Recovery Unit Manager Andrew Pearce said these incidents have been repeatedly identified by Fire Brigade NSW as being caused by lithium batteries mistakenly disposed of in household waste. Lithium batteries are commonly found in cordless or battery-powered devices such as: toys, tools, laptop computers, heaters, cell phones, appliances and solar powered devices. The danger is that lithium batteries can spontaneously combust when they are overheated or damaged, Mr Pearce said. Council Administrator Rik Hart said these incidents are an important reminder to all residents that lithium batteries should never be thrown out with general waste or household recycling. Residents can safely drop off household batteries, mobile phones (and accessories) at Council libraries, Customer Service Centres, Buttonderry Community Recycling Center (Buttonderry Waste Management Facility) and Woy Waste Management facility Woah. If you cannot safely remove the battery from your item, please dispose of the entire item with the battery intact by taking it to the E-Council Waste Recycling Program or Dry Cleaning. Other items that can burn include car batteries, gas bottles, flares, fuel cans, butane canisters, chemicals including acids and hot ash (from fireplaces, BBQs and fire pits). We ask the community to be careful and stick to what is allowed to be included in the trash cans and curbside trash for collection. While recent incidents have been managed and controlled with no injuries to crews and minimal damage to vehicles, it could have been a lot worse, and I thank Council staff and the NSW Fire Brigade for their quick response, Mr Hart said. Visit the Council’s website for the safe disposal of items classified as Hazardous Waste Disposal of Hazardous Waste | Central Coast Council (nsw.gov.au) ENDS

