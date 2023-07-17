Moller International Aerobot® (concept design)

Aerobot (concept design)

Moller International / Freedom Motors

Dixon, California, United States

www.moller.com

www.freedom-motors.com

Moller International was founded in 1983 as a spin-off of Moller Corporation to continue the design, development and production of conventional and hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) passenger and cargo aircraft. Moller’s aircraft is being produced for use in the nascent Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry. The company is designing aircraft that are safe, efficient, affordable, easy to operate like automobiles, low noise, low emissions, low fuel use, low purchase price, low operating cost and can use existing transport networks. The company is headquartered in Dixon, California, USA.

The company has developed and integrated the new technologies required for small VTOL aircraft with electric lift. These include electronic stabilization and control systems, efficient ducted fan designs, thrust vectoring mechanisms and aerodynamically stable composite airframe structures. The single most important spin-off technology is the Rotapower engine, a Wankel rotary engine. This engine is now manufactured and marketed by Freedom Motors.

Historically, the company has focused primarily on using diesel engines to power their model and prototype aircraft. Moller International confirmed in June 2023 that they are now designing all of their aircraft as hybrid-electric VTOL passenger and cargo aircraft. At the same time, it was also confirmed with Moller that any of their aircraft could be designed and manufactured as an all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Aerobot Unmanned VTOL Air Cargo Aircraft Design Concept Specifications

Aerobot is the general term used for any of the Moller International VTOL passenger aircraft models that are converted to unmanned aircraft designed and manufactured specifically for air cargo service. Each of Moller’s aircraft models can be designed and manufactured to use a conventional power system, a hybrid-electric power source, or using only battery packs to power the aircraft. Moller has stated that the payloads of their Aerobot air cargo planes, depending on the size of the plane, can carry anywhere from five to 750 pounds. It is possible that Moller’s plane could be even larger to carry larger payloads.

Specifications:

Aircraft type: All electric or conventional VTOL air cargo aircraft (concept design)

Piloting: remote or autonomous

Capacity: Cargo only

Top speed: 60-350 mph (or more)

Range: 600 miles

Flight time: 2-5 hours

Maximum load: 5-750 lb (or possibly more), depending on the size of the aircraft manufactured

Propeller: Depending on the model used

Electric motors: Depending on the model used

Power source: Depends on buyer’s specifications

Body: Carbon fiber composite

Wings: Depending on the model used

Tail: Depending on the model used

Landing Gear: Retractable tricycle landing gear

Safety features: Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP), provides safety through redundancy for its passengers and/or cargo. DEP means having multiple propellers (or ducted fans) and motors on the aircraft so that if one or more propellers (ducted fans) or motors fail, the other working propellers (or ducted fans) and motors can safely land the aircraft. There are also redundancies of critical components in the aircraft sub-systems. Each model has an entire aircraft ballistic parachute.

Company Insights:

SOuRCES: