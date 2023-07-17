Bringing a war criminal to justice

The trial of Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka was the most emblematic and complex case ever handled by the court in North Kivu province, and its proceedings and final verdict in 2020 provide a compelling example of how to bring a war criminal to justice.

Forward International Criminal Courts (ICC)International Criminal Justice Daywhich marks the approval of the founding treaty of the UN,Rome Statute, UN news took a closer look at a trial that provides an important case study for nations implementing criminal justice around the world.

The case also illustrates the importance of supporting UN peace operations to national justice and security institutions.

Crimes: On an unprecedented scale

Ntabo Sheka (second from left) led an armed group in eastern DR Congo. (files)

On July 30, 2010, armed members of the Nduma Defense of Congo (NDC) militia spread across 13 remote villages in the restive, resource-rich Walikale, the largest territory in North Kivu, 150 kilometers west of the provincial capital of Goma.

Nestled within a vast equatorial forest, the area has been wracked by two decades of conflict, with a host of armed groups fighting to control lucrative mines, including those that extract the main tin mineral, cassiterite.

The then 34-year-old Mr. Sheka, a former miner who a year ago established what the chief military prosecutor of Gomas called the most organized areas of the armed group, complete with units, brigades, battalions and companies that had given orders his.

For four days and nights, his recruits rested.

Sheka was not just anyone, said Nadine Sayiba Mpila, public prosecutor in Goma. UN news. Sheka committed crimes on a scale never before seen in the DR Congo.

She described how his soldiers would slaughter people and put these people’s heads on poles and walk the streets of villages to say that this is what awaits you if you don’t denounce those he called enemies .

On August 2, 2010, the armed militia had begun to completely occupy the villages.

Warrant: Wanted for war crimes

A staff member from the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, talks to displaced Congolese women in Lushebere camp in 2012. (file)

Those who could, fled to safety. Some sought medical help from a nearby non-governmental organization (NGO).

Within two weeks, the stories of the survivors had reached the authorities. Media reports called the attacks mass rapes. The UN mission in the country,MONUSCOsupported the deployment of a police contingent.

By November 2010, a case was filed against the warlord. Congolese authorities subsequently issued a national arrest warrant for Mr Sheka and the UN Security Council added it to itlist of sanctions.

Mandate to protect civilians and support national authorities, MONUSCO GOINGOperation Silent Valley in early August 2011, helping residents return safely to their villages.

There is no choice but to surrender

Residents of Bunia, DR Congo, protested the seizure of Goma in 2012 by the newly formed M23 armed group. (files)

Mr. Sheka was now on the run.

Also known as the Mai-Mai militia, the NDC continued to operate in the area alongside other armed groups.

Cornered on all sides, he was now weakened and had no choice but to surrender, said Colonel Ndaka Mbwedi Hyppolite, Chief Prosecutor of the North Kivu Military Operational Court, which tried Mr. Shekas.

He was returned to MONUSCO on 26 July 2017, who handed him over to Congolese authorities, who in turn charged him with war crimes, including murder, sexual slavery, child recruitment, robbery and rape.

The time had come to tell the truth and face the consequences of the truth, Ms Sayiba said.

Trial: 3000 trials

A crowd attending the trial of Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka. (files)

Before the trial, UN peacekeepers helped build the detention cells that housed Mr.COVID 19 pandemic.

Beginning in November 2018, the court would consider 3,000 pieces of evidence and hear 178 witnesses in 108 hearings.

Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka during his trial for war crimes in DR Congo. (files)

Their testimonies played a key role, representing the prosecution’s last resort to prove that the crimes had been committed, said Patient Iraguha, Senior Legal Advisor for TRIAL International in the DRC, who assisted authorities with the case.

But getting the victims to testify was a serious challenge, Congolese prosecutors said.

During the trial, Mr. Sheka had contacted several victims to intimidate them, jeopardizing their willingness to appear in court. However, a joint effort involving the UN and partners such as TRIAL International changed that, explained Ms. Sayiba.

Colonel Ndaka agreed, adding that some rape victims also feared being stigmatized by society.

Safeguards were put in place and judicial authorities were able to gather evidence in cooperation with MONUSCO, which also trained the judiciary in international criminal law procedures, giving the court sufficient knowledge to properly investigate the case, he said.

When Congolese authorities were supposed to go on the ground to investigate or listen to victims, they were surrounded by a MONUSCO contingent, he said. The victims who came forward did so thanks to the support provided by our partners.

UN peacekeepers in eastern DR Congo. (files)

Tonderai Chikuhwa, UN Chief of StaffOffice of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflicthe recalled hearing firsthand about the crimes.

The horrific testimonies I heard from survivors in 7 villages from Kibua to Mpofu to Walikale in 2010 are indelibly etched in my mind, he wrote insocial media in that time.

The first witnesses to appear in court were six children, with the victims testifying until July 2020.

After his testimony before the jury, Sheka began to cry, Ms. Sayiba recalled. A defendant’s tears are an answer. I believe that Sheka understood that now he was alone. He had to take responsibility for his actions.

Verdict: Congolese justice did it

The trial of Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka was held in Goma, DR Congo from 2018 to 2020. (file)

On November 23, 2020, the Operational Military Court sentenced Mr. Sheka to life imprisonment.

This marks an important step forward in the fight against impunity for the perpetrators of child recruitment and other serious violations, the UN Secretary General wrote on the occasion inREPORT on children and armed conflict in the DRC.

Ms Sayiba said the sentence sent a great message and reassurance to the victims who could now see that their testimonies were not in vain.

For Colonel Ndaka, the decision was a source of pride for me, for my country, for Congolese justice.

Today, the UN continues to support efforts to end impunity in the DRC, Central African Republic, Mali, South Sudan and elsewhere. In North Kivu, the Public Prosecutor’s Office was expanded in June, with UN support, toJustice of the Peace Tire.

Mr. Sheka, now 47, continues his life sentence in an institution in the capital Kinshasa.

The fact that Sheka was tried and convicted is proof that the rule of law exists and that you cannot go unpunished when you have committed the most serious, heinous crimes, said Colonel Ndaka. Congolese justice can do this, with will, determination and means. He was able to do it and he succeeded.