Iran’s morality police resume headscarf patrols, state media say









CNN

–

Iran’s morality police will resume patrols to make women observe strict Islamic dress codes, state media reported Sunday, 10 months after the death of a young woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests. Saeid Montazeralmahdi, spokesman for Iran’s Faraja enforcement body, said police will resume vehicle and pedestrian patrols across the country from Sunday, state news agency Fars reported. Officers will first warn women who do not comply, while those who persist in breaking the norms may face legal action, he said. Morality policing was thrust into the international spotlight in September last year when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died three days after she was arrested by the force for improperly wearing her hijab, or headscarf, and sent to a re-education Her death sparked nationwide protests that rocked the country, posing one of the biggest domestic threats to Iran’s clerical regime in more than a decade. Authorities responded with violence to crush the months-long movement, during which witnesses said the morality police had virtually disappeared from the streets of Tehran. Iran executed at least 582 people last year, a 75% increase compared to 2021, according to human rights groups who say the increase reflects an effort by Tehran to instill fear in anti-regime protesters. The morality police have access to power, weapons and detention centers and control over re-education centers, Human Rights Watch told CNN last year. The group is sanctioned by the United States and the European Union. The centers act as detention facilities, where women and sometimes men are taken into custody for violating state modesty rules. Inside the facilities, inmates are taught about Islam and the importance of the hijab, and are made to sign a pledge to abide by state dress regulations before being released.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/16/middleeast/iran-morality-police-hijab-patrols-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos