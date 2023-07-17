World and International News – July 17, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS After agreement with France, India in talks to link UPI with Indonesia’s payment system.

India is in talks with Indonesia to link the two countries’ fast payment systems to allow transactions in local currencies, a senior Indian official said on Sunday, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors ( FMCBG). The development was confirmed separately by Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Once this happens, Indonesia will be the third country whose payment system is linked to India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), after Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. 1. The third G20 Sherpa meeting that drafted the Leaders’ Declaration on key issues of global importance concluded in Hampi, Karnataka. 2. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri said on Sunday that it is on their agenda to use the Indian rupee and the Iranian rial to boost trade and economic exchanges, adding that increased investment from India in Chabahar would advance completion of the port. . 3. India and the United Arab Emirates have recently signed three MoUs in the banking and education sectors. The Memorandums of Understanding in the banking sector deal with the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions and cooperation for the interconnection of their payment and messaging systems. 4. PM Modi thanked Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering for his congratulations on the successful launch of ISRO’s ambitious Chandrayaan 3 mission. 5. INDIA-FRANCE to collaborate on cyber security, digital technology, super computing, quantum technology and AI. 6. Embassy of India, Kathmandu, today donated 34 ambulances and 50 school buses to various organizations working in the field of health and education respectively, spread across various districts of Nepal. 7. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar co-chaired the 12th Mekong Ganga Cooperation meeting in Bangkok, Thailand along with his Lao PDR counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith. The two countries decide to establish the Mekong Ganga Cooperation Business Council to expand exchanges in agriculture and water resources management. WORLD NEWS 1. Russia’s defense ministry said its forces had prevented Ukraine from attacking the Black Sea port of Sevastopol on Sunday, destroying seven air and two underwater drones. 2. Pakistan, a group of attackers attacked a temple belonging to members of the Hindu community in Sindhs Kashmore district with rocket launchers. 3. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus. 4. A deadly heat wave is sweeping Europe. The European Space Agency says Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland could see extreme conditions. 5. Torrential rains in South Korea: The number of dead reaches 33, over 7 thousand evacuated. 6. The United States, South Korea and Japan conducted a joint naval missile defense exercise to counter North Korea’s emerging nuclear and missile threats. 7. North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) violates multiple UN resolutions and threatens peace and stability in the region, the United States, South Korea and Japan said in a joint statement, condemning the launch . 8. Meta has blocked EU-based users from using Instagram’s newly launched Threads app via VPN (virtual private network). Themes are not available in the EU due to privacy concerns. To join the daily news send request

