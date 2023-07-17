California’s Death Valley scorches as brutal heat wave continues | News, Sports, Jobs





DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) – The hottest place on Earth, Death Valley put an exclamation point Sunday on a record-warming summer that’s cooking nearly the entire globe flirting with some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded. said the meteorologists.

Temperatures in Death Valley, which runs along part of central California’s border with Nevada, reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53.33 degrees Celsius) on Sunday at the aptly named Furnace Creek, the National Weather Service said.

The hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth was 134 F (56.67 C) in July 1913 at Furnace Creek, said Randy Ceverny of the World Meteorological Organization, the body known as the world record holder. Temperatures at or above 130 F (54.44 C) have been recorded on Earth only a few times, mostly in Death Valley.

“With global warming, such temperatures are becoming more and more likely to occur.” Ceverny, the World Meteorological Organization’s records coordinator, said in an email. “Long-term: Global warming is causing higher and more frequent temperature extremes. Short term: This particular weekend is being driven by a very strong upper-level ridge of high pressure over the western US.”

Furnace Creek is an unincorporated community within Death Valley National Park. It is home to the park’s visitor center, which includes a digital thermometer popular with tourists. On Sunday afternoon, dozens of people gathered at the thermometer – some wearing fur coats for fun – hoping to snap a photo with a temperature reading that would shock their friends and family.

That digital thermometer reached 130 degrees at one point on Sunday, but it’s not an official reading. The National Weather Service said the highest temperature recorded Sunday was 128 F (53.3 C) — a high that was unlikely to be exceeded as the sun went down.

A few miles away at Badwater Basin — the lowest point in North America at 282 feet (85.95 meters) below sea level — tourists took selfies and briefly walked along white salt flats surrounded by sand-colored mountains as wisps of cloud drifted by. above. Forecasters say thin cloud cover will most likely keep temperatures from reaching potential record highs.

William Cadwallader lives in Las Vegas, where temperatures reached 116 F (46.67 C) on Sunday, approaching the all-time high of 117 degrees. But Cadwallader said he’s been visiting Death Valley in the summer for years just to say he’s been to the hottest place on Earth.

“I just want to go to a place, kind of like Mount Everest, to say, you know, you did it.” he said.

The heat wave is just one part of the extreme weather hitting the US over the weekend. Five people died in Pennsylvania on Saturday when heavy rains caused a flash flood that washed away many cars. A 9-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl remained missing. In Vermont, authorities were concerned about landslides as rain continued after days of flooding.

Death Valley’s brutal temperatures come amid a severe stretch of hot weather that has put roughly a third of Americans under some kind of heat advisory, watch or warning. Heat waves are not as visually dramatic as other natural disasters, but experts say they are more deadly. A heat wave across parts of the South and Midwest killed more than a dozen people last month.

Residents in the western US have long been accustomed to extreme temperatures, and the heat appears to have caused minimal disruption in California over the weekend. Local governments opened cooling centers for people without access to air conditioning to stay cool. The heat forced officials to cancel horse racing on the opening weekend of the California State Fair as officials urged fairgoers to stay hydrated and seek shelter inside one of seven air-conditioned buildings.

Temperatures in Phoenix reached 114 F (45.56 C) on Sunday, the 17th straight day of 110 degrees or higher. The record is 18 days, set in June 1974. Phoenix is ​​on track to break that record Tuesday, said Gabriel Lojero, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Heat records are being broken across the US South, from California to Florida. But it is much more than that. It’s worldwide, with devastating heat hitting Europe along with dramatic flooding in the northeastern US, India, Japan and China.

For almost all of July, the world has been in uncharted hot territory, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer.

June was also the hottest June on record, according to several weather agencies. Scientists say there is a good chance that 2023 will be the hottest year on record, with measurements going back to the mid-19th century.

Death Valley dominates global heat records. In the valley, not only is it hot, but it stays brutally warm.

Some meteorologists have disputed how accurate Death Valley’s 110-year record of the hottest temperature is, with weather historian Christopher Burt disputing it for several reasons, which he laid out in a blog post a few years ago.

The two hottest temperatures on record are 134 F in 1913 in Death Valley and 131 F (55 C) in Tunisia in July 1931. Burt, a weather historian for The Weather Company, finds errors in both of these measurements and lists 130 F ( 54.4 C) in July 2021 in Death Valley as its hottest temperature recorded on Earth.

“130 degrees is very rare if not unique.” Burt said.

In July 2021 and August 2020, Death Valley recorded a reading of 130 F (54.4 C), but both are still awaiting confirmation. Scientists haven’t found any problems so far, but they haven’t finished the analysis, NOAA climate analysis chief Russ Vose said.

There are other places similar to Death Valley that can be as hot, such as Iran’s Lut desert, but like Death Valley they are uninhabited, so no one measures there, Burt said. The difference was that someone decided to put an official weather station in Death Valley in 1911, he said.

A combination of long-term human-caused climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is making the world hotter over the decade, with ups and downs from year to year. Many of these ups and downs are caused by the natural cycle of El Nino and La Nina. An El Nino cycle, the warming of part of the Pacific that changes the world’s weather, adds even more heat to already rising temperatures.

Scientists like Vose say most of the record warming Earth is seeing now is from human-caused climate change, in part because this El Nino started just a few months ago and is still weak to average. It’s not expected to peak until winter, so scientists predict that next year will be even hotter than this year.