South Korea’s storm death toll rises as workers search for survivorsExBulletin

change the subtitles Jin Sung-chul/AP

Jin Sung-chul/AP SEOUL, South Korea Heavy rain lashed South Korea for a ninth day on Monday as rescue workers scrambled to search for survivors in landslides, collapsed homes and submerged vehicles in the country’s most destructive typhoon this year. . At least 40 people have died, 34 others have been injured and more than 10,000 people have had to evacuate their homes since July 9, when heavy rain began to lash the country. The worst damage is concentrated in the central and southern regions of South Korea. In the central city of Cheongju, hundreds of rescue workers, including divers, continued to search for survivors in a muddy tunnel where about 15 vehicles, including a bus, were trapped in a flash flood that may have filled the passage within a few minutes on Saturday evening. . The government has deployed around 900 rescue workers in the tunnel, who have so far retrieved 13 bodies and rescued nine people who were treated for injuries. It was not immediately clear how many people were in the submerged cars. As of Monday afternoon, rescue workers had pumped most of the water out of the tunnel and were searching the site on foot, a day after using rubber boats to move and transport bodies on stretchers. Hundreds of emergency workers, soldiers and police were also searching for survivors in the southeastern city of Yechon, where at least nine people were left dead and eight others listed as missing after landslides destroyed homes and narrowed roads, the office said. of the district. Photos from the scene showed firefighters and police officers using search dogs as they waded through knee-deep mud and debris from destroyed homes. Nearly 200 houses and about 150 roads have been damaged or destroyed across the country, while 28,607 people have been left without electricity in recent days, the Ministry of Interior and Security said in a report. The Korea Meteorological Administration issued heavy rain warnings for large parts of the country. Torrential rains fell as much as 3 centimeters (1.2 inches) per hour in some southern areas. The office said central and southern regions could still get up to 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) of additional rain by Tuesday. After returning from a trip to Europe and Ukraine, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held an emergency cabinet meeting. He called on officials to designate the hardest-hit areas as special disaster zones to help channel more financial and logistical aid into relief efforts.

