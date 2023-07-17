WHO addresses violence against women as a priority for gender equality and health





Together with UN Women, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the World Health Organization (WHO) today launched the RESPECT Women website, a new one-stop online platform which aims to promote concrete actions – in policies and programs – to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls. The website was launched during the Women Deliver Conference in Kigali, Rwanda, which brings together over 6,000 delegates focused on advancing gender equality and the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls. Preventing and responding to violence against women and girls continues to be a global priority for public health, gender equality and human rights. Globally, almost 1 in 3 women experience physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime, mostly by an intimate partner. This is a stark reminder of the extent of gender inequality and discrimination against women. “Violence against women and girls remains a major rights and health crisis for millions of women and girls around the world,” said Dr. Reproduction (HRP). “Governments need to ‘walk the talk’ to invest in evidence-based resources to prevent and respond to violence, while advancing gender equality. This new platform aims to support this process.” Digital tools support concrete efforts to end violence against women and girls Women Deliver 2023 coincides with the mid-point since the Generation Equality Forum appointed WHO and UN Women to co-lead the Action Coalition to end gender-based violence, which continues to affect millions of women and girls around the world – with destruction. health impacts. The new RESPECT Women website contributes to the fulfillment of the Action Coalition’s commitments to prevent violence. The user-friendly interactive platform provides practical support for implementing the seven evidence-based strategies of the RESPECT Women framework, with summaries of how to implement successful programs and training and multimedia advocacy materials. The RESPECT framework, which was launched in 2019, has spread to 16 countries, with examples of countries illustrating positive results. However, data from a WHO report shows that only 40% of countries include at least one of RESPECT’s three core strategies – empowering women, providing relevant services and transforming gender attitudes, beliefs and norms – in their policies. their national approach to dealing with violence against women. Violence against women, a public health, gender equality and human rights priority Recognizing the important role of the health sector in preventing and responding to violence against women and girls, WHO is working with partners to fulfill commitments to address gender-based violence in the following ways: In 2021, WHO published global, regional and country prevalence estimates for violence against women and girls, along with an interactive visualization. database.

In countries experiencing conflict, natural disasters and other emergencies, WHO is supporting 21 countries in humanitarian settings to strengthen health responses to gender-based violence.

WHO is helping countries develop clinical protocols for addressing violence against women and girls, focusing on comprehensive, survivor-centred health care. In 2022, 71 countries reported using WHO guidelines and tools for this purpose.

In 2022, 71 countries reported using WHO guidelines and tools for this purpose. Additional actions address issues such as care services for girls and women at risk of or affected by female genital mutilation and child marriage, including a training package for health workers to support preventive counseling. Advancing gender equality: a critical juncture Together with the UN Special Program on Human Reproduction (HRP) and the Network of Best Implementation Practices (IBP), WHO is engaging in person and digitally in Women Deliver 2023, supporting efforts to advance health and rights sexual and reproductive, gender and human equality. the universal right to health. You can enter one The new Resource Finder on sexual and reproductive health and rights. Visit the WHO events page for detailed information on its stand and events at the conference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/17-07-2023-who-addresses-violence-against-women-as-a-gender-equality-and-health-priority The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos