Record funding for schools in England

Schools in England will receive their highest ever funding in real terms, reaching almost £60 billion for 2024-25, as the government today announced the extra funding they will receive through the National Funding Formula (NFF).

Mainstream schools in England will receive an average of around £6,000 per pupil from next year through the NFF, with extra funding for teacher pay coming on top of that. More money than ever before is being invested in schools, ensuring that every child receives a world-class education.

Overall, funding will be at its highest ever level in real terms per pupil in 2024-25, as measured by the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) underlining the government’s commitment to education.

This money can be spent on staff salaries, school trips and classroom equipment, which will help raise school standards and educational outcomes. These increases are part of an additional $9.8 billion that will be invested in the base school budget through 2024-25, compared to 2021-22.

It follows last week’s news that teachers in England have been given their highest award for 30 years of 6.5%, after the government fully accepted recommendations set out by the independent pay review body. By doing so, the government will fulfill its manifesto commitment to increase the minimum starting salary for teachers to 30,000 from September. This agreement will allow teachers and school leaders to call off strike action.

This will support the Prime Minister’s plans to build a better future, where children are given the highest standard of education, no matter where they grow up, and have the skills they need for the future.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said:

Providing children with the best education sets them up for a better future, which is why we’re funding our schools at record levels and rewarding our fantastic teachers with their highest pay award in 30 years. This investment means every pupil in England will receive a world-class education and our excellent teachers will have the resources they need to continue to inspire the next generation.

Nationally, funding for mainstream schools through NFF schools will increase by 2.7% per pupil in 2024-2025 (compared to this year), as schools continue to benefit from the extra funding announced in the Autumn Statement.

For 2024-25, each mainstream school will attract at least 4,655 per pupil for primary schools and at least 6,050 per pupil for secondary schools through the NFF.

The NFF’s schools funding comes on top of extra funding for teacher pay announced in July 2023. The Teacher Pay Supplement Grant (TPAG) provides £482.5 million in 2023-24 and £827.5 million in 2024-25 for mainstream schools, special schools and alternative insurance schools.

Today’s funding announcement confirms how the bulk of school funding will be allocated next year, supporting headteachers to meet their day-to-day costs. Schools can use an online tool to view their notional allocations through the NFF, to help with their budget planning.

The funding allocations announced today are key to the Government’s plans to raise school standards across the country and as of December 2022, 88% of schools were rated good or excellent, compared to just 68% in 2010.

The Department for Education has also published the provisional high needs local authority NFF allocations for 2024-25. This funding, to support children and young people with complex special educational needs and disabilities, is increasing by a further £440 million, or 4.3%, in 2024-25 compared to this year. This brings the total high needs budget to 10.54 billion in 2024-2025, an increase of over 60% in just five years. On top of this is additional funding for the salary of teachers in special schools and alternative schools.

The high-needs NFF will ensure that every local authority gets at least a 3% increase per head of their 2-18 year old population, with most authorities seeing gains of more than 3%.

The latest data from the OECD shows that the UK invested more than any other G7 country in schools and colleges as a share of GDP between 2010-11 and 2019-2020, showing governments’ continued commitment to priority given to the financing of the education system.