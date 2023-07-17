Grand Carnivale: Lehigh Valleys Must-See International





July 17, 2023 – 03:00 ALLENTOWN, PA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dorney Park & ​​Wildwater is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated Grand Carnivale International Festival for another two-week extravaganza. From July 22 to August 6 (excluding Tuesdays), guests will be transported to a world of art, food and entertainment from around the world. This year, the Grand Carnivale promises to be even more spectacular, showcasing the glitz and mystery of China, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Prepare to be dazzled by authentic food, captivating music, lively dance and stunning performances that will immerse you in the rich traditions of these extraordinary places. As the sun sets, the excitement will culminate with a sensational street party like no other. The festivities include a dazzling parade featuring grand international themed floats and breathtaking shows that will leave you in awe. The atmosphere will be electric, filled with the lively energy of the crowd and the pulsating rhythms of the music. But the experience doesn’t end there. Grand Carnivale will delight your taste buds with a wide range of authentic food from the featured countries. Indulge in the flavors of China, France, Germany, Italy and Spain and let your senses be transported to the heart of each culture. If you’re a fan of fine cocktails, Grand Carnivale is the place to be, with some unique creations for adults. “The Grand Carnivale is the can’t-miss summer event for youth and families alike,” said Jessica Naderman, Vice President and General Manager of Dorney Park & ​​Wildwater Kingdom. “It will create lasting memories for all who attend, engaging all five senses and leaving a lasting impression. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of this extraordinary celebration of diversity and global unity.” Admission to the Grand Carnivale is included with park admission, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the festivities. For those looking to enhance their experience, Grand Carnivale Tasting Cards and Packages are available to purchase online prior to the event, offering a culinary journey through the flavors of the world. Around Dorney Park

Dorney Park & ​​Wildwater Kingdom offers Pennsylvania’s best value – Two Great Parks all in One. With more than 100 rides, shows and attractions, guests can enjoy seven roller coasters, the largest collection of children’s rides on Planet Snoopy™ and one of the top-rated water parks in the country with 26 water slides and two pools giant wave. Specially themed festivals, as well as the best Halloween event in the region, make Dorney Park the best place to make lasting memories. About Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Dorney Park is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional operators of entertainment resorts in the world. The company owns and operates 11 theme parks, four outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com. MEDIA AVAILABILITY:

Interviews are available upon request. Please email requests to [email protected] or contact public relations manager Ryan Eldredge at [email protected]. MEDIA KIT 2023:

Images, logos and B-Roll provided: https://bit.ly/3NO8rMF

View the source version at GlobeNewswire.com

