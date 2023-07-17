7-Day International News Agenda | Barron’s





Please note that all times are in GMT. Major events are listed under “Highlights”.

For full details of our top news coverage, please see our regularly updated News Advisory.

(+) : Event added in the last 24 hours.

: The event was updated in the last 24 hours. SUVA (Fiji) – Former Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on trial for miscarriage of justice VIDEO. PHOTO. (up to 27) BEIJING (China) – US climate envoy John Kerry visits for talks VIDEO. (up to 19) GANDHINAGAR (India) – G7 finance ministers meeting on the sidelines of the G20 (up to 18) MADRID (Spain) – The visit of the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso VILLEPINTE (France) – Exhibition of Japan, convention of Japanese culture VIDEO. UNITED KINGDOM – Young doctors strike in England PHOTO. (up to 18) ATHENS (Greece) – The central committee of the main opposition party Syriza meets to gather candidacies for the new leader CHARLEROI (Belgium) – Belgian Ryanair pilots strike KINGSTON (Jamaica) – International Seabed Authority Council Session (until 21) RIYADH (Saudi Arabia) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits KUWAIT CITY (Kuwait) – Visit of the Tunisian Foreign Minister to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates PHOTO. (up to 20) TUNIS (Tunisia) – President Kais Saied receives the head of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni and the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. RABAT (Morocco) – Protest by the Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) NAIROBI (Kenya) – African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. FORT LAUDERDALE (United States) – Soccer: The Unveiling (Official Presentation of Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi) (2200 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PHOTO. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Tennis: Grand Slam – Wimbledon VIDEO. PHOTO. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Tennis: Grand Slam – Wimbledon: Wimbledon – Day 14 VIDEO. PHOTO. FUKUOKA (Japan) – Swimming: World Aquatics Championships PHOTOS. (up to 30) INGLEWOOD (United States) – Soccer: Concacaf Gold Cup 2023 – Final – Mexico v Panama PHOTOS. NORTH BERWICK (United Kingdom) – Golf: PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open JOHANNESBURG (South Africa) – Boxing: American boxing icon Floyd Mayweather visits GALLE (Sri Lanka) – Cricket: Sri Lanka v Pakistan, 1st Test WIN. (up to 20) CHORZW (Poland) – Athletics: Diamond League meeting Chorzow Silesia PHOTOS. BEIJING (China) – Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune visits VIDEO. (up to 21) GANDHINAGAR (India) – G20 finance ministers’ meeting PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (up to 18) KABUL (Afghanistan) – 50th anniversary of the removal of King Zaher Shah of Afghanistan in a coup MANILA (Philippines) – US State Department adviser Derek Chollet’s visit (0830 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. BRUSSELS (Belgium) – EU – CELAC Summit PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (up to 18) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meets King Philippe VIDEO. LONDON (UK) – High Court hearings on allegations of forced labor and unsafe conditions at Malaysian Dyson factory (up to 19) LONDON (United Kingdom) – 129th Session of the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) (until 21) United Nations (United States) – UN Security Council meets on Ukraine war (1900 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. RABAT (Morocco) – The fisheries agreement between the EU and Morocco will expire (by 18) ABU DHABI (United Arab Emirates) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits RABAT (Morocco) – Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch addresses House of Representatives on women’s rights (1300 GMT) NAIROBI (Kenya) – The court decides on the case of child trafficking televangelist Gilbert Deya PHOTO. NAIROBI (Kenya) – US Trade Representative Katherine Tai visits (on 19) KIGALI (Rwanda) – Women’s Conference on Gender Equality, Women’s Rights and Health (up to 20) PARIS (France) – Olympic Games: Technical tests to simulate the conditions of the opening ceremony of the river Seine VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (+) BARCELONA (Spain) – Soccer: Official presentation of Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan (0900 GMT) VIDEO. MOSCOW (Russia) – Ukraine’s grain deal brokered by the UN and Turkey expires VIDEO. PHOTO. United Nations (United States) – UN Security Council debates AI (1400 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. WORLD – Nelson Mandela International Day TOKYO (Japan) – Former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn and his Japanese lawyer Nobuo Gohara hold a press conference online (0600 GMT) NICE (France) – Nice Jazz Festival (1700 GMT) PHOTOS. (up to 21) GENEVA (Switzerland) – Chilean President Gabriel Boric visits (1830 GMT) (Until 19) WASHINGTON (United States) – President Joe Biden welcomes Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. NEW YORK (United States) – Bank of America’s second quarter results WASHINGTON (United States) – Advance retail sales in the US WASHINGTON (United States of America) – US industrial production data RABAT (Morocco) – The Court of Cassation gives the verdict on the cases of imprisoned journalists Omar Radi and Soulaimane Raissouni DOHA (Qatar) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits AL MANSURAH (Egypt) – Trial of researcher Patrick Zaki accused of ‘spreading fake news’ PRETORIA (South Africa) – Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland Micheal Martin visits FORT LAUDERDALE (United States) – Soccer: Lionel Messi’s first press conference as an Inter Miami player (0100 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. FORT LAUDERDALE (United States of America) – Soccer: Inter Miami with Lionel Messi training session PHOTOS. PERTH (Australia) – Football: Pre-season friendly – Tottenham – West Ham PHOTOS. BANGKOK (Thailand) – Parliament votes for a new prime minister MANILA (Philippines) – Asian Development Bank publishes updated economic outlook (0000 GMT) LOGROO (Spain) – EU ministers meet to work on migration pact (up to 20) LONDON (United Kingdom) – Inflation for June (0600 GMT) THE HAGUE (Netherlands) – International Court of Justice hears Canada-Netherlands v. Syria torture case (0800 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (up to 20) BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Eurozone inflation for June, second estimate (0900 GMT) PARIS (France) – Chilean President Gabriel Boric visits (1530 GMT) (until 22) WASHINGTON (United States) – Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses the US Congress VIDEO. PHOTO. NEW YORK (United States) – Tesla reports second quarter results SAN FRANCISCO (United States) – Netflix Q2 earnings NAIROBI (Kenya) – The Azimio opposition alliance calls for protests over tax increases PHOTO. LIMA (Peru) – Opposition calls for anti-government protest march (1600 GMT) NICE (France) – Tennis: Hopman Cup (up to 23) WASHINGTON (United States of America) – Soccer: All Star Game, MLS select team vs Arsenal VIDEO. EDINBURGH (United Kingdom) – Football: Friendly, Manchester United – Lyon PHOTOS. MANCHESTER (UK) – Cricket: England v Australia – 4th Ashes Test (1400 GMT) PHOTOS. (up to 23) TOKYO (Japan) – CPI inflation data for June BRUSSELS (Belgium) – EU Foreign Ministers hold their regular VIDEO meeting. LIVE VIDEO. LOGROO (Spain) – EU Interior Ministers meet PHOTOS. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Hospital consultants in England strike over pay (until 21) SELBY (United Kingdom) – Selby and Ainsty by-election (0600 GMT) UXBRIDGE (United Kingdom) – By-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip (0600 GMT) PHOTOS. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. YEREVAN (Armenia) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chairs his cabinet meeting (0700 GMT). STRASBOURG (France) – ECHR rules on Russia v Ukraine case (0800 GMT) LISBON (Portugal) – Parliament debates “State of the Nation” (1400 GMT) SAN DIEGO (United States) – Comic-Con, the world’s largest comic book fan convention (up to 23) PRETORIA (South Africa) – Central bank monetary policy statement PARRAL (Mexico) – 100th anniversary of the death of Mexican revolutionary Francisco “Pancho” Villa (1100 GMT) VIDEO. SYDNEY (Australia) – Soccer: Women’s World Cup PHOTOS. (until August 20) HOYLAKE (United Kingdom) – Golf: PGA Tour – The Open PICTURE. (up to 23) TARTU (Estonia) – Auto: World Rally Championship (WRC), Rally Estonia PHOTOS. (up to 23) PORT OF SPAIN (Trinidad and Tobago) – Cricket: West Indies v India 2nd Test (2000 GMT) (Up 24) CAPE CANAVERAL (United States) – First crewed test flight of the Boeing Starliner space capsule to the ISS (date to be confirmed) WORLD – The murky album “The Ballad of Darren” is released. SEOUL (South Korea) – Confirmation session for South Korea’s new unification minister, Kim Yung-ho NEW DELHI (India) – Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe visits VIDEO. ISLAMABAD (Pakistan) – The Supreme Court resumes hearing petitions against the law to limit the power of the Chief Justice AUSTRALIA – Exercise Talisman Saber (0600 GMT) (until 4 August) BELGRADE (Serbia) – 15th anniversary of the arrest of former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic MADRID (Spain) – Opposition leader Alberto Feijoo (PP) holds the last event before the general elections VIDEO. MADRID (Spain) – Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds the last campaign rally before the general elections VIDEO. PARIS (France) – Paris music festival Lollapalooza (until 23) CHAMBLEY-BUSSIRES (France) – Mondial Air Ballons, the largest collection of hot air balloons in the world (up to 30) LISBON (Portugal) – Easyjet Portugal cabin crew strike (up to 25) LONDON (United Kingdom) – Public finances, retail sales for June (0600 GMT) MOSCOW (Russia) – Central bank meeting, base rate decision (0930 GMT) VIDEO. MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Athletics: Diamond League, Monaco meet AUSTRALIA – Military exercise Talisman Saber (until August 4) LONDON (United Kingdom) – 10th birthday of Prince George of Cambridge, eldest son of Prince William SAINT-DENIS (France) – German band Rammstein performs in concert at Stade de France (1800 GMT) MILAN (Italy) – Fencing: World Championship (up to 30) FORT LAUDERDALE (United States) – Soccer: League Cup – Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami CF (0000 GMT) PHOTOS. CAMBODIA – National elections PHOTOS. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. SPAIN – PHOTO general elections. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. LONDON (UK) – London Underground staff strike over pensions, jobs and conditions (up to 28) TOKYO (Japan) – Football: Friendly, Manchester City – Yokohama F Marinos PHOTOS. BUDAPEST (Hungary) – Auto: Formula 1 – Hungarian Grand Prix, PICTURE Grand Prix. LONDON (United Kingdom) – Athletics: Diamond League, meeting in London PHOTOS. TAIWAN – Annual military exercise ‘Han Kuang’ VIDEO. (up to 28) MANILA (Philippines) – President Ferdinand Marcos delivers his second State of the Nation Address (0800 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Eurozone Flash Composite PMI for July (0800 GMT) MALM (Sweden) – Greta Thunberg goes on trial for disobeying police orders at climate protest (0930 GMT) SAL (Morocco) – Trial of journalist Hanane Bakour for a post on Facebook

COLOMBO (Sri Lanka) – Cricket: Sri Lanka – Pakistan, second test (up to 28) afp

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/news/international-7-day-news-agenda-5e7ce12d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos