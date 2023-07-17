Hard Rock International and Mercan Properties announce plans for the New Hard Rock Algarve Hotel in Portugal

The luxury hotel is located in Praia do Wow, Portimo is set to open in the summer of 2026

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International announced development plans to open a new Hard Rock Algarve hotel in Portugal. The new development will be located next to the wonderful sand at Praia do Vau, Portimo, further expanding the global reach of the iconic brand. The property, set to begin construction in early 2024 and open in summer 2026, will have approximately 275 luxury rooms and suites and an additional 150 branded serviced apartments.

Along with direct beach access while staying at the property, guests will enjoy a wide range of amenities, including the beloved Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club, three restaurants, three bars, three outdoor pools, a Rock Spa, fitness , Rock Shop, sports area and beach club.

“We are delighted to expand the unparalleled offerings of the Hard Rock Hotel in the beautiful country Portugal in 2026″, he said Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hotel Development for Hard Rock International. “This new development will further expand the enhanced entertainment experience our guests know and love to another part of the world, incorporating the country’s amazing culture.”

An ideal holiday area, the city of Portimo hosts historic harbours, a vibrant marina and is globally renowned for the Algarve International Circuit, where the Portuguese Grand Prix was held in 2020 and 2021. The city has some of the best beaches in the Algarve region with a wide sandy coastline accompanied by calm, warm and clean waters. Wow Beachwhere the property will be located, is bordered by copper cliffs, turquoise waters and a large selection of restaurants offering fresh fish.

“The Hard Rock brand is constantly elevating and expanding its luxury offerings and it’s a pleasure to be a part of this amazing evolution,” said. Jordi Vilanova, President of Mercan Properties. “We are excited to create a unique asset on the coast of Praia do Vau that reflects Portuguese culture and attracts visitors from all over the world. We believe that this collaboration between Mercan Properties and Hard Rock International will be a great success in the Algarve and a very positive contribution to the country. The Algarve continues to be of great interest and attention from Mercan, illustrated by our investment in the region in the form of four projects. Portugal it is undoubtedly a tourist destination of excellence at the world level”.

The new development is expected to create over 400 jobs in the area throughout the construction and operation of the property starting in 2024. The hotel is also expected to increase the potential of the tourism experience in the area.

For more information on Hard Rock Hotel Algarve, visit HardRockHotels.com.

About Hard Rock:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most recognized companies globally with locations in over 70 countries comprising 290 locations that include owned/licensed or managed hotels, casinos, Rock Shops, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture called Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and online gaming platform. Starting with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed in its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by JD Power’s North American Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in exceptional guest satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top high-end hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately held gaming company designated as a Best Managed Company in the US by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored three times. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World’s Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and Junior Ranks and a leading large employer in the travel and leisure, gaming and entertainment industries. At the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Earth Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & casinos took first place in casino The Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey, conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the past seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grade ratings from the major investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) ​​and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com OR shop.hardrock.com.

About Mercan Properties:

Mercan Properties Group is responsible for the development of real estate projects in the tourism industry in Portugal and currently has 30 projects in locations across the country.

Mercan Properties, which combines the history of the Mercan Group, with more than 30 years of experience in the fields of investment consultancy, investment education and immigration, and the knowledge of professionals specialized in the Portuguese market, is distinguished by the economic impact that its activity increases , both through the creation of opportunities for foreign investors, and through the creation of quality tourist assets, which guarantee employment, increase the potential of the areas where they are located and offer a tourist experience at the best level. the country.

The Mercan group is present, except PortugalIN Canada, China, INDIA, United Arab Emirates AND United States.

Operation in Portugal started in 2015, focusing on the development of tourism-related real estate projects. Mercan Properties Group chose Portugal for the development of its activities in Europe because of the security, stability and hospitality that the country offers, as well as development opportunities in the field of urban rehabilitation.

