Russia Suspends Black Sea Grains InitiativeExBulletin



change the subtitles Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Russia is refusing to extend a UN-backed deal that has allowed Ukraine to export grain and other food items during the ongoing occupation.

Known as the Black Sea Grains Initiative, the agreement reached last July allowed international shipments of corn, wheat, barley and other food products from three designated ports in Ukraine, which has been dubbed the “breadbasket of Europe.” .

Experts say the deal, while imperfect, has helped avert a worsening of global hunger and prevented a spike in food prices around the world. UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres called the agreement “a beacon of hope” when was signed last summer.

Now its long-term future is unclear. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the deal had “ceased to be valid” as of Monday.

Why is the deal being suspended?

The deal was set to expire on Sunday, but reports of a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who brokered the deal, suggested Putin was entertaining the idea of ​​an extension.

Moscow has been unhappy with the deal since its inception, saying it failed to fulfill a promise to free Russian agricultural exports that have been blocked by Western sanctions. While food and garbage are not under sanctions, Russia says sanctions-related restrictions on its banks, transit and insurance make trade unsustainable.

This is not the first time that Russia has withdrawn from the agreement. In October, Russia suspended its participation for several days after what Moscow claimed was a Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea fleet.

Another suspension looked likely in May, but the two countries agreed to a two-month extension of the deal just one day before it expired.

In this case, it is unclear if (and when) the deal can resume.

Erdogan said on Monday that he intends to have another phone call with Putin to discuss the deal ahead of a planned meeting in Ankara in August. He added that he believed Putin ultimately wants to preserve the deal.

Is this related to Monday’s bridge attack?

The news that Russia had decided not to renew the grain deal came shortly after explosions along the Kerch bridge, which connects the Russian mainland to the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Russian officials described the incident, which killed two people, as a “terrorist attack” organized by Ukrainian special forces. Ukraine had not claimed responsibility for the attack until Monday morning.

A Kremlin spokesman said the attack on the bridge was not linked to the suspension of the wheat deal.

What does this mean for Ukraine and the rest of the world?

The agreement was a rare, if tenuous, diplomatic achievement in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and anchored the global economy.

Before the agreement was in force, a Russian naval blockade of Ukraine’s main ports prevented key exports such as wheat and sunflower oil from reaching world markets. Now on Monday, wheat futures prices were risingrising 3.5% to $6.84 a bushel in Chicago Wall Street Journal reported.

Under the agreement, ships from both sides can use a humanitarian maritime corridor before facing inspections at a UN-run center in Turkey.

The UN says the deal has allowed 1,003 trips from three Ukrainian ports, carrying a total of 32.8 million tons of grain and other food products.

Forty-five countries received grain shipments from Ukraine under the initiative. Asia saw 46% of imports, while 40% went to Western Europe, 12% went to Africa and 1% went to Eastern Europe.

A ship that left the port of Odesa early Sunday morning was the last to leave Ukraine in the final hours of the current deal. according to UN data.

NPRs Charles Maynes contributed reporting from Moscow and Peter Kenyon contributed reporting from Istanbul.