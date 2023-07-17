



To the untrained eye, the unassuming gray stone in a field in Dorset, England, would be easy to miss. Jim Rylatt ANDAnne Teather I almost didn’t notice. The two directors ofPast CIC Attendancea local non-profit history and archeology organization, were exploring Valley of Stones national nature reserve when they encountered it. It’s a relatively invulnerable stone on one hand, Rylatt tells himGuardians Steven Morris. But then he noticed the smooth, shiny part on the other side. This stone, he realized, was no ordinary stone. Actually there was one burnisher, a French word meaning polisher. Polissoirs were used by Neolithic groups as tools to sharpen axes and although the tools have been commonly found throughout France, this is only the second undisturbed polissoir found in its original position in all of England. Polisoiri is more than 5,000 years old, putting it squarely on the map Neolithic periodin Britain, which spanned from about 4300 to 2000 BC At that time, stone axes were critical tools for early agricultural groups. These stones rarely survive, but they would have been extremely important to Neolithic people, as without axes they could not have cleared forests and agriculture would have been impossible, Rylatt says in a STATEMENT. Evidence shows that ax heads sometimes traveled far from where they were unearthed, but researchers aren’t entirely sure of the details: Were there trade systems? Did owners carry axes on long journeys? Regardless, this polissoir was found near the site of a former causeway, meaning it likely did not belong to a stationary group. This was not necessarily a place of settlement, but a place where people came and moved, Teather tells Guardian. Neolithic ax heads were commonly made from materials such as flint, volcanic tuff and granite. Although no ax heads have been found in the vicinity,Historic England a wider archaeological survey is being launched as a result of the find. This is an extremely exciting and rare discovery in this little-understood historic landscape, which is giving us an opportunity to explore the use of stone and the communities that were using it, says Sasha Chapman, inspector of ancient monuments at Historic England. in a STATEMENT. Rylatt is excited about his discovery and the insights the simple polysoir will provide into the areas history. I didn’t realize how rare they really were! Rylatt tells Jamie GuerraGreatest Hits Radio Dorset. The last one was found in 1963, so you’re looking at 2086 before the next one is likely to come around. Get the latest stories in your inbox every weekday. Recommended videos

