John Cabot University hosts the International Conference on Contemporary Rome





On July 7 and 8, John Cabot University hosted an international conference on Contemporary Rome: Living the Eternal City. The event was also sponsored by the UK Arts and Humanities Research Council, the University of Sheffield and the White Rose College of Arts and Humanities (Universities of Leeds, Sheffield and York). Contemporary Rome: Living in the Eternal City. The main organizers of the conference were JCU Professor Isabella Clough Marinaro and University of Sheffield Ph.D. candidate, Will Haynes. Long treated as a static monument to its past glories and traumas, Rome has become the focus of much ground-breaking social science research in recent years. The aim of this conference was to provide a stimulating environment for scholars across academic disciplines, geographical divisions and career stages to come together and discuss recent societal developments in Rome (particularly from the 1990s onwards) and unpack its current and possible future transformations, in hopes of contributing to a broader understanding of global urbanism. Over thirty speakers presented their research on the changing city, covering topics such as informal street trading, homelessness and changing housing markets, evolving religious practices, social justice movements, legacies of fascism and colonialism, immigrants who make home in Rome, the feminist city, sexualities and identities, insurance and crime. Various JCU professors presented their work from a variety of disciplines and perspectives: (Eleonora Diamanti, Helton Levy, Alessandro Signorini, Alessandro Feri, Anna Gorchakovskaya, Marco Biagetti, Sergio Scicchitano, Jenn Lindsay, Ferruccio Trabalzi, Tatiana Nefe Missionerto,). Organizers were also proud to showcase the work of three graduates (Lea Ramaswamy Class of 2023; Edoardo Guerzoni Class of 2019; and Federica Nappa Class of 2018). Some of the presentations over the two days included topics such as: Facing the Hills, Struggling to Walk: An Auto-Ethnographic Narrative of Walking Living in Rome with Reduced Mobility (Francesca Conti, American University of Rome) Magical Nights: A Study of Night Culture in Rome (Eleonora Diamanti, John Cabot University) The Afterlife of the Gathering: Expulsion, Home and Radical Practices in the Lives of Former Residents in Rome (Chiara Cacciotti, Polytechnic and University of Turin) Housing for LGBTQ+ Seniors in the City of Rome (Anna Marocco, Sapienza University of Rome) Policing Roma in Rome: Urban Space, Racial Capitalism and the Rise of Fascism (Ana Ivasiuc, Maynooth University) Religious Pluralism in Rome: The Case of Afro-Brazilian Religions (Tatiana Golfetto, John Cabot University) “Not Built in a Day: A Critical Analysis of the Rise and Development of the Casamonica and Spada Clans as Indigenous Mafia Groups in Rome” (Federica Nappa, University of Utrecht) Creators of space? Empowering women and minorities through skateboarding activism in unruly public spaces in Rome (Edoardo Guerzoni, Politecnico di Milano) The conference also presented the work of various practitioners: GRIOT Bookstore – Bringing African and Arab Cultures to Rome: A Bookstore’s Perspective (Chiara Comito, Cecilia Draicchio, Giulia Riva, Griot Bookstore) screening of the short film With a View of Rome, by JCU student Natalia Stanusch (Class of 2022) around Piazza San Cosimato a poetry workshop entitled Legacy of Waste and Repairs. Contemporary poetry for anthropological challenges a seminar on Feminist Rome: A collective practice.

