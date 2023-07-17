Haiti is held hostage The New Yorker

However, public sentiment is against him. Around the capital, you see inscriptions reading, Down with Henry! For eighteen months he has been promising new elections, but no one seems to believe he will keep them. Foote told me, there is no social contract between the Haitian people and Henry and, as long as he is there, the crisis will continue. Every time he tries to engage with the gangs, they take the money and tell him to fuck off. Haitians are ashamed of him because he can’t take shit.

In our conversation, Henry confessed that he had no solution to the security problems in Port-au-Prince. He noted, with strained politeness, that Haiti had purchased several armored personnel carriers from a Canadian company, but they had not yet all arrived. There have been quite a few, as you call them, private contractors, who have offered their services, he said. He declined to give details but said they included some Americans and some Haitian Americans who had served in the US military. They are not proud of what is happening here and want to create a force to fix the country, he said. But we cannot accept. If you start there, you cannot predict the end.

When I asked him how long Haiti could endure the current strife, he said: Yesterday some industrialists came to see me and they asked the same question. I said I couldn’t speculate, but I didn’t think we could go on much longer. Still, Henry said he was comforted by a deep sense that the Haitian people can go out and wow the world. He couldn’t explain exactly what he meant, but said he was hopeful that peace would first take shape through a single spark and continue from there.

Other Haitian officials seemed less hopeful. One morning, I went to see Mirlande Manigat, one of the country’s most respected public figures. Madame Manigat, as she is known, is eighty-two, an expert in constitutional law and the widow of a president who served for four months in the eighties before being kicked out of the army. In 2010, Manigat himself ran for President, but lost to Martelly. She was now a co-head of a presidential transition council whose office occupies an entire floor of a ministry in Port-au-Prince. When I arrived, the large space was unfurnished except for a table, a chair and the Haitian flag. Manigat threw a mocking wave around and said, We understand that others are looking at us and saying: What are you doing?

Its task as a council, to propose changes to the electoral process and the constitution, stalled. Nothing can be achieved until security is established, but security does not exist, she said. If I were in power, I would declare a state of emergency. Henry hadn’t done it, but she thought the justice department might have the power to do it without him. We are in an urgent situation, she said. We need the government to take certain measures, even if they are illegal. Manigat was afraid that it was already too late.

Because of the sour legacy of UN peacekeeping forces, it did not favor an international stabilizing force. The idea demoralizes Haitians, she said. We know what happens. In any case, Manigat said, it was clear that countries that had previously helped Haiti were now mostly concerned with Ukraine. We watch the news, she said. We understand that the international community does not want to send troops to Haiti, send their children to die here, and I don’t blame them.

Manigat believed that the Haitian military needed to be rebuilt to restore order. She had grown up in a military family, she said, and didn’t suffer from the same distaste for the military that many people have. But there were obstacles, including the fact that the US Congress had imposed an arms embargo on the Haitian military. Manigat argued that the US could ask other countries she mentioned Israel and Egypt to provide weapons. Bitterly, she added, we don’t have a very sophisticated military, so the Army wouldn’t need very sophisticated weapons.

She was not concerned about the possibility of human rights violations. When you’re dealing with thugs, human rights don’t apply, she said. What should we do, plead for mercy? No, we must show them no consideration, as they do us. Manigat spoke about Che Guevara, who died in Bolivia in a battle with US-backed forces. His body was exposed and everyone saw that Guevara was dead, she said. Here the thugs have names, we all know who they are and their bodies should be exposed as well, in order to shock the populace. The body dies from the head.

Almost everyone I spoke to in Haiti agreed that defeating the gangs would require loosening the laws. The country’s interim justice minister, a novelist named Emelie Prophte, met me in a cafe on the grounds of a luxury hotel where the UN is headquartered. The prophetess was guarded by two security men who looked nervous.

I asked about a recent controversial statement in which she had said that citizens should be allowed to take the law into their own hands in self-defense. The prophet laughed and nodded. It was after a series of brutal home invasions and kidnappings, she explained. Many people had been raped and killed, and many people wrote to me asking if, if they had guns, they could defend themselves. I said yes! Profte added that people are fed up with politics. People want security.

In April, reports of vigilante groups began to emerge. Civilians closed their roads and prepared to fight. In Port-au-Prince, people began lynching and burning gang members. The Bwa Kale movement was born.

Bwa Kale advertises itself as a spontaneous civic phenomenon, but it clearly has police backing. In videos of the most explosive early attack, in which fourteen suspected gang members were beaten and burned alive, uniformed police can be seen kicking the prostrate men as a jeering crowd gathers to throw tires at them. Foote confirmed that the police supported Bwa Kale: They are defeated, so they have no other options.

One afternoon, the head of the National Police Union of Haiti, Lionel Lazarre, came to my hotel, just after attending the funeral of three policemen who had been killed by gangs. He confirmed that gangs controlled up to ninety-five percent of the capital and admitted that the police were unable to defeat them. But, he said, if the population supports them and if the private sector and the government can put their hands in their pockets to provide them with the necessary resources, things can improve. (The diplomat in the region reluctantly conceded: If we can get a military intervention force here in a reasonable amount of time, we might get some results. The gangs won’t be defeated in twenty-four hours, but they will take a step back. If there isn’t one, then we have no choice but to rebuild the police.)

I asked about Muscad, the regional authority said to have defeated the gangs with indiscriminate force. I have no problem with his work, said Lazarre. Of course, people’s rights must be respected. But some people say that if we had some Muskadi, maybe we wouldn’t have the problems we have today. However, he refused to deny the barbecue. It was pushed to what it is now by human rights organizations, he said. I can’t judge this one way or the other. But life has its twists and turns and, because of the situation he was in, there may be those who may seek an amnesty for him in exchange for a change in his behavior.

The arrival of Bwa Kale had put Barbecue in a curious position. Although the vigilantes had vowed to fight the gangs, many of those who fought were also enemies of the barbecue. And the police, to whom he had at least a sentimental loyalty, seemed to support them. When we spoke, I asked him if he was going to join Bwa Kale. Laughing, he said, this is a strategic question. Instead of expanding, he spoke enigmatically about how the conflict might play out: It was vodou that gave Haiti its independence, and it will liberate this country again. Gesturing widely, he said: The spirits of our ancestors, despite all that has been done, continue to watch over us. Haiti will shake off all the dirt and become the Pearl of the Antilles again.