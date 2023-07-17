International sailing event headed to Port of Los Angeles – Daily Breeze

Team Australia SailGP led by Tom Slingsby leads Team ROCKWOOL Denmark SailGP, Team SailGP Switzerland, Team SailGP France, Team SailGP New Zealand and Team SailGP Spain on Day 1 of the Grand Prix of Sailing of Rolex United States Sail | Chicago at Navy Pier, Season 4, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. June 16, 2023. SAILGP comes to San Pedro and Port of Los Angeles on July 22-23. (Photo by Bob Martin for SailGP, courtesy SailGP)

Team USA SailGP coxswain Mac Agnese runs across the boat as Team USA SailGP competes on Race Day 1 of the Rolex United States Sailing Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier, Season 4, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. June 16, 2023. (Photo by Ricardo Pinto for SailGP, courtesy of SailGP)

A first visual of the upcoming Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles to show just how close to shore the 10-strong fleet of F50 hydrofoiling catamarans will come on the LA Waterfront when they race on Saturday and Sunday, July. 22 – 23. (Provided by SailGP)

Imagine the wild thrills of NASCAR racing – but on water.

SailGP — a fast-paced international sport that’s only four years old — will come to Los Angeles Harbor and San Pedro this weekend, with 50-foot catamarans from 10 countries competing in an ocean grand prix in the Outer Harbor .

In fact, they will often just skim and fly a few feet above the water.

And they race at speeds of more than 60 mph, thanks to sails with 80-foot wingspans and crews of six who are both part athletes and part “rocket scientists,” SailGP USA spokeswoman Laura said in a phone interview. Mom.

The sport is dangerous and relies as much on strategy and tactics as speed. There may be last-minute maneuvers, close calls — even a few reversals.

“A lot can – and does – happen,” she said. “But it’s important to note that these are the best athletes.”

When it comes to safety, training and teamwork, Muma said, “they are not few.”

While the sport has been staged in San Francisco several times – and the current season’s finals will take place there in July 2024 – this is the first time the grand prize has come to LA

The area has long attracted windsurfers for the late afternoon breeze.

The Outer Harbor and the wind conditions inside the breakwater — known locally as Hurricane Gulch — is “ready for these boats,” Muma said.

Event – named Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prize — will be staged Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, at the bottom of berth 46. Commentary and viewing of the broadcast will complement the live racing experience, organizers say.

“The location is outstanding,” said POLA spokesman Arley Baker. “Strong afternoon winds should make for some fast racing. These boats are really exciting to watch.”

SailGP, based in London, is also known for its focus on environmental sustainability, Baker said, and the organization has already touched base with AltaSea, the nearby marine science campus and the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium during the planning stages for the event.

Online grandstand tickets are $85, with event hours from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Racing times both days are from 4:30pm to 5:30pm Food trucks will be on site. No alcohol or dogs will be allowed.

Water viewing areas for privately owned boats are also available.

10 national teams from the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain and Switzerland will participate in the event.

This won’t be the first time LA’s Outer Harbor has been used for racing and other activities.

For several years, the harbor hosted the Red Bull Rally Cross races on the land side in the Outer Harbor. Cirque du Soleil is also set up at the docks of US Navy ships visiting for Fleet Week LA. Eventually, Berth 46 may also be where an additional cruise ship terminal is developed.

This will be the second stop in SailGP’s fourth season. The opener was in Chicago.

Trolleys will run between downtown San Pedro and the venue.

Details about parking and other information are available at SailGP website.

If you go

When: Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Bleacher seats at the SailGP Racing Stadium are at Berth 46, 3011 Miner St. Seats are first come, first served.

Cost: 85 dollars; children 5 and under free.

Information: sailgp.com