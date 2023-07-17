Russia freezes wartime deal allowing Ukraine to send grain in blow to global food security – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather

LONDON (AP) Russia said Monday it has halted an unprecedented wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, where famine is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the termination of the agreement at a press conference, adding that Russia will return to the deal once its demands are met.

When the part of the Black Sea agreement related to Russia is implemented, Russia will immediately return to implementing the agreement, Peskov said.

It is the end of a breakthrough agreement that the United Nations and Turkey brokered last summer allow food to leave the Black Sea region after Russia invaded its neighbor almost a year and a half ago. A separate agreement eased the movement of Russian food and garbage amid Western sanctions.

Warring nations are both major global suppliers of wheatbarley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products that developing countries rely on.

Russia has complained that restrictions on transportation and insurance have hampered its food and fertilizer exports, also critical to the global food chain.

But analysts and export data say Russia has shipped record amounts of wheat and wheat fertilizers also leaked.

The deal was renewable for 60 days in May amid opposition from Moscow. In recent months, the amount of food sent and the number of ships departing from Ukraine have plunged, with Russia is accused of limiting additional ships able to participate.

The war in Ukraine sent Food prices rise to record levels last year and contributed to a global food crisis also linked to conflict, the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, droughts and other climate factors.

High costs for grains needed for staple food products in countries such as Egypt, Lebanon and Nigeria economic challenges worsened and helped push millions more into poverty or food insecurity.

People in developing countries spend more of their money on food. The poorest nations depend on imported food priced in dollars they are also spending more as their currencies weaken and they are forced to import more due to climate issues. Places like SomaliaKenya, Morocco and Tunisia are struggling with drought.

Prices for global food commodities such as wheat and vegetable oil have fallen, but food was already expensive before the war in Ukraine and relief has not fallen on the kitchen tables.

The Black Sea agreement is absolutely critical to the food security of a number of countries and its loss would compound the problems for those facing high levels of debt and climate consequences, said Simon Evenett, professor of international trade and economic development at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland.

He noted that rising interest rates aimed at targeting inflation and weakening currencies are making it more difficult for many developing countries to finance dollar purchases in global markets.

While analysts expect no more than a temporary rise in food commodity prices because countries like Russia and Brazil have increased exports of wheat and corn, food insecurity is growing.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization said this month that 45 countries need food aid from abroad, with high local food prices a driver of worrying levels of hunger in those countries.

The Black Sea Grains Initiative has allowed three Ukrainian ports to export 32.9 million metric tons of wheat and other food in the world, more than half of that for developing countriesaccording to the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.

But the deal has faced obstacles since it was brokered by the UN and Turkey: Russia briefly withdrew in November before rejoining and extending the agreement.

In March and May, Russia would extend the agreement for only 60 days, instead of the usual 120 days. The amount of grain shipped in the month fell from a peak of 4.2 million metric tons in October to 1.3 million metric tons in May, the lowest volume since the deal began.

Exports expanded in June to just over 2 million metric tons, thanks to larger ships able to carry more cargo.

Ukraine has accused Russia of preventing new ships from joining the job since late June, with 29 waiting in Turkish waters to join the initiative. The joint inspections aimed to ensure that the ships carried only grain and not weapons that could help both sides slowed down significantly.

Average daily inspections have steadily declined from a peak of 11 in October to around 2.3 in June. Ukrainian and US officials have blamed Russia for the slowdown.

Meanwhile, Russian wheat shipments hit all-time highs after a bumper harvest. It exported 45.5 million metric tons in the 2022-2023 marketing year, with another record 47.5 million metric tons expected in 2023-2024, according to US Department of Agriculture estimates.

The previous figure is more wheat than any country has ever exported in a year, said Caitlin Welsh, director of the Global Food and Water Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.