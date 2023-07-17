International
How the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal could affect global food prices and hunger
London
CNN
–
Wheat and corn prices on global commodity markets rose on Monday after Russia withdrew from a decisive agreement allowing the export of wheat from Ukraine.
The collapse of the pact threatens to raise food prices for consumers around the world and drive millions into hunger.
The White House warned that Russia’s decision will worsen food insecurity and harm millions of vulnerable people around the world.
The Black Sea Grains Initiative has been critical to reducing food prices around the world, which rose as a result of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Adam Hodge, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said in a statement. of the USA.
Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 2.7% to $6.80 a bushel and corn rose 0.94% to $5.11 a bushel as traders feared a looming supply crunch for the staple food .
However, wheat prices are still 52% down from their all-time high in March 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month, and corn prices are 38% lower than they were in April 2022, when hit a 10-year high.
The Black Sea Agreement first brokered by Turkey and the United Nations a year ago has ensured the safe passage of ships carrying wheat from Ukrainian ports. The deal was set to close at 5pm ET on Monday (midnight local time in Istanbul, Kiev and Moscow).
According to One time.
The agreement has been renewed three times, but Russia has repeatedly threatened to withdraw, arguing that it is hampered in the export of its products.
Over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated he would not renew the pact, saying its main goal of supplying grain to countries in need had not been achieved.
The collapse of the deal is likely to have ramifications beyond the region.
Before the war, Ukraine was the fifth largest exporter of wheat globally, accounting for 10% of exports, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Ukraine is among the world’s top three exporters of barley, corn and rapeseed oil, says Gro Intelligence, an agricultural data firm. It is also by far the largest exporter of sunflower oil, accounting for 46% of world exports, according to the United Nations.
Last year, economic shocks that included the effects of the war in Ukraine and the pandemic were the main reasons for acute food insecurity in 27 countries, affecting about 84 million people, according to a REPORT by the Food Security Information Network, a data-sharing platform funded by the European Union and the United States. FSIN defines acute food insecurity as the lack of sufficient food to the extent that endangers the life or livelihood of persons.
said the International Rescue Committee (IRC). in November that the collapse of the agreements would hit those on the brink of starvation the hardest. The warning came after Moscow suspended its participation in the pact for several days following drone attacks on Sevastopol, a port city in Russian-controlled Crimea.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said at the time that a breakdown of the deal would return a crisis of [food] affordability in an availability crisis if farmers around the world could not secure needed fertilizers before the planting season.
Russia is largest global supplier of garbage, according to Gro Intelligence. As part of the broader deal, a related deal was brokered to facilitate shipments of Russian fertilizer and grain.
Last week, Shashwat Saraf, regional director of emergencies for East Africa at the IRC, called for a long-term extension of the agreement to create predictability and stability for the region, which has lost large amounts of crops to drought and floods.
With about 80% of East Africa’s wheat exported from Russia and Ukraine, more than 50 million people across East Africa are facing hunger and food prices have risen by nearly 40% this year, Saraf said in a STATEMENT.
The global food price index compiled by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization reached an all-time high in March 2022, but has fell steadily since then. A drop in food exports caused by Russia’s withdrawal from the deal could reverse that trend.
Richer countries are less exposed to the fallout than some countries in the Middle East and Africa, Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics, told CNN.
A renewed rise in agricultural commodity prices would undoubtedly raise retail food prices, but perhaps not as much as you’d think, especially in developed economies, she said.
There are so many costs along the way from wheat to a loaf of bread, including shipping, processing, packaging, labor, she said, adding that energy prices were a big driver of food price inflation.
Rob Picheta, Hanna Ziady, Mick Krever, Anna Chernova and Priscilla Alvarez contributed reporting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/17/business/grain-deal-global-food-prices-explainer/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal could affect global food prices and hunger
- Bird flu infects dozens of cats in Poland, but risk to humans remains low, WHO says
- 2023 Turkey Earthquake Response: Humanitarian shot in Malatya, from 13 July 2023 – TURKEY
- Pakistan’s outgoing government justifies military trials in May violence
- Donald Trump’s fundraising versus Ron DeSantis and other GOP candidates
- Indian football coach Igor Stimac asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow participation in Asian Games
- LETTER: He put a train before the NHS
- Jokowi announces a cabinet reshuffle involving the Minister of Communications
- Russia freezes wartime deal allowing Ukraine to send grain in blow to global food security – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather
- Elton John Gives Celebrity Support to Kevin Spacey During Actors’ Sexual Assault Trial
- Contest Summary | MNUFC2 – 2, LAFC2 – 0
- International sailing event headed to Port of Los Angeles – Daily Breeze