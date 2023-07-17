How the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal could affect global food prices and hunger



London

CNN

–



Wheat and corn prices on global commodity markets rose on Monday after Russia withdrew from a decisive agreement allowing the export of wheat from Ukraine.

The collapse of the pact threatens to raise food prices for consumers around the world and drive millions into hunger.

The White House warned that Russia’s decision will worsen food insecurity and harm millions of vulnerable people around the world.

The Black Sea Grains Initiative has been critical to reducing food prices around the world, which rose as a result of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Adam Hodge, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said in a statement. of the USA.

Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 2.7% to $6.80 a bushel and corn rose 0.94% to $5.11 a bushel as traders feared a looming supply crunch for the staple food .

However, wheat prices are still 52% down from their all-time high in March 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month, and corn prices are 38% lower than they were in April 2022, when hit a 10-year high.

The Black Sea Agreement first brokered by Turkey and the United Nations a year ago has ensured the safe passage of ships carrying wheat from Ukrainian ports. The deal was set to close at 5pm ET on Monday (midnight local time in Istanbul, Kiev and Moscow).

According to One time.

The agreement has been renewed three times, but Russia has repeatedly threatened to withdraw, arguing that it is hampered in the export of its products.

Over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated he would not renew the pact, saying its main goal of supplying grain to countries in need had not been achieved.

The collapse of the deal is likely to have ramifications beyond the region.

Before the war, Ukraine was the fifth largest exporter of wheat globally, accounting for 10% of exports, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Ukraine is among the world’s top three exporters of barley, corn and rapeseed oil, says Gro Intelligence, an agricultural data firm. It is also by far the largest exporter of sunflower oil, accounting for 46% of world exports, according to the United Nations.

Last year, economic shocks that included the effects of the war in Ukraine and the pandemic were the main reasons for acute food insecurity in 27 countries, affecting about 84 million people, according to a REPORT by the Food Security Information Network, a data-sharing platform funded by the European Union and the United States. FSIN defines acute food insecurity as the lack of sufficient food to the extent that endangers the life or livelihood of persons.

said the International Rescue Committee (IRC). in November that the collapse of the agreements would hit those on the brink of starvation the hardest. The warning came after Moscow suspended its participation in the pact for several days following drone attacks on Sevastopol, a port city in Russian-controlled Crimea.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said at the time that a breakdown of the deal would return a crisis of [food] affordability in an availability crisis if farmers around the world could not secure needed fertilizers before the planting season.

Russia is largest global supplier of garbage, according to Gro Intelligence. As part of the broader deal, a related deal was brokered to facilitate shipments of Russian fertilizer and grain.

Last week, Shashwat Saraf, regional director of emergencies for East Africa at the IRC, called for a long-term extension of the agreement to create predictability and stability for the region, which has lost large amounts of crops to drought and floods.

With about 80% of East Africa’s wheat exported from Russia and Ukraine, more than 50 million people across East Africa are facing hunger and food prices have risen by nearly 40% this year, Saraf said in a STATEMENT.

The global food price index compiled by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization reached an all-time high in March 2022, but has fell steadily since then. A drop in food exports caused by Russia’s withdrawal from the deal could reverse that trend.

Richer countries are less exposed to the fallout than some countries in the Middle East and Africa, Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics, told CNN.

A renewed rise in agricultural commodity prices would undoubtedly raise retail food prices, but perhaps not as much as you’d think, especially in developed economies, she said.

There are so many costs along the way from wheat to a loaf of bread, including shipping, processing, packaging, labor, she said, adding that energy prices were a big driver of food price inflation.

Rob Picheta, Hanna Ziady, Mick Krever, Anna Chernova and Priscilla Alvarez contributed reporting.