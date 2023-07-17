Armed Forces Compensation Scheme and Veterans Welfare Revisions released today





Today, the long-awaited publication of the Quinquennial Review of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (QQR) and an independent review of the UK government’s welfare services for Veterans is being announced by the government. The recommendations of both reviews, which include strengthening the way we make decisions and communicate outcomes around compensation claims, and strengthening veterans’ service delivery, will be fully considered – with the Government’s response to each published later during the year. The reviews were commissioned by the Ministry of Defense and the Office of Veterans Affairs to improve how we support our service personnel and veterans across a range of services and compensation claims. Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer MP said: These reviews provide a real opportunity to make a difference in the lives of veterans, many of whom have made real sacrifices for their country. I will consider the recommendations carefully and work with the Ministry of Defense to provide a response in due course. Minister for Defence, People, Veterans and Service Families, Dr Andrew Murrison MP said: I welcome the completion of these important reviews to help the Government understand where we can do better. It is essential that we properly support our service personnel and veterans who have served our country with courage and honor. The government will consider the recommendations and respond in due course. The reviews’ recommendations will build on the support the Government has already put in place, including the newly announced pay bonus and financial support for serving staff and a £40m digitization project for pension and compensation services. The Armed Forces Compensation Scheme provides compensation for injury or illness caused or aggravated by service, with the Quinquennial Review assessing the effectiveness of claims administration and processing and to ensure, over time, the scheme remains fit for purpose. In addition, the Veterans Welfare Review examines the effectiveness and efficiency of the welfare services provided by the Ministry of Defense to support veterans. Recommendations from both reports include the following: The recommendations of the Quinquennial Review of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme focus on six broad areas including; communications with applicants, review of issues and policy changes.

The Veterans Welfare Review recommendations focus on the roles, governance and service delivery of the Government. Government support for veterans is extensive, including free support for veterans and their families, the Veterans Welfare Service, Defense Transition Services and disability/old age compensation scheme payments.

